उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देशानुसार:राजकीय महाविद्यालय सतनाली में 580 सीटों में से 477 सीटों पर हो चुका है प्रवेश

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
हरियाणा सरकार के निर्णय व उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देशानुसार 16 नवंबर से राजकीय महाविद्यालय को खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है। सतनाली राजकीय महाविद्यालय से प्रो. विरेन्द्र सिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि महाविद्यालय में पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थियों की जरूरतों को देखते हुए विभाग ने 16 नंवबर से महाविद्यालयों को खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इसके अलावा उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देश पर सोमवार से ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं शुरू कर दी गई हैं। अगर किसी विद्यार्थी को अपनी पढ़ाई से संबंधित किसी समस्या का समाधान ऑनलाइन कक्षा के माध्यम से नहीं मिल रहा है तो वह सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व कोविड-19 के नियमों को ध्यान में रखकर महाविद्यालय में आकर अपनी शंका का समाधान कर सकता है।

बीए 17, बीएससी मेडिकल 25, बीएससी नॉन मेडिकल 15 व बीकॉम की 46 सीटों सहित 103 सीटें हैं रिक्त

प्रो. विरेन्द्र सिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि सतनाली राजकीय महाविद्यालय में आर्ट की 320 सीटों पर कुल 303 विद्यार्थियों ने अपना प्रवेश पक्का कर लिया है जबकि 17 सीटेंं अभी रिक्त है। इसके अलावा बीएससी नॉन मेडिकल की कुल 120 सीटों पर 105 सीटों पर विद्यार्थियों ने अपनी सीट पक्की कर ली है जबकि 15 सीटें अभी रिक्त है। वहीं बीएससी मेडिकल की कुल 60 सीटों पर 35 विद्यार्थियों का प्रवेश हो चुका है जबकि 25 सीटें अभी रिक्त है। इसके अलावा बीकॉम की कुल 80 सीटों पर 34 विद्यार्थियों का प्रवेश हो चुका है। जबकि 46 सीटें अभी रिक्त है।

5 नवंबर तक करवा सकते हैं फीस सब्मिट

प्रो. विरेन्द्र सिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि राजकीय महाविद्यालय में बीए, बीएससी व बीकॉम के विद्यार्थियों की फीस जमा करवाने की अंतिम तिथि 5 नवंबर है।

ओपन काउंसलिंग में हिस्सा लेकर कॉलेज में जमा करवाएं फाॅर्म
प्रो. विरेन्द्र सिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि सतनाली राजकीय महाविद्यालय में कुल 580 सीटों में से 477 सीटों पर विद्यार्थियों का प्रवेश हो चुका है। इसके अलावा 103 सीटेंं अभी रिक्त है। उन्होंने बताया कि रिक्त सीटों पर प्रवेश पाने के इच्छुक विद्यार्थी विभाग के ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर ओपन काउंसलिंग में हिस्सा लेकर तय समय में फार्म कॉलेज में जमा करवाएं। किसी प्रकार की परेशानी होने पर विद्यार्थी कॉलेज से सम्पर्क कर सकते हैं।

