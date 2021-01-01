पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम अलर्ट:सुबह-शाम ठंड का प्रकोप, दोपहर में तेज गर्मी

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
महेंद्रगढ़ में खिली धूप का आनंद लेते छोटे बच्चे। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • न्यूनतम और अधिकतम पारे में बढ़त, अधिकतम पारा सामान्य से 5 डिग्री अधिक दर्ज

मौसम विभाग ने क्षेत्र में 4 व 5 फरवरी के हल्की बरसात की संभावना जताई है। क्षेत्र में बीते 3-4 दिनों से सुबह-शाम की ठंड के अलावा दोपहर में धूप की तेजी के कारण गर्मी का अहसास होने लगा है। धूप की तेजी का असर तापमान पर भी नजर आने लगा है। मंगलवार को क्षेत्र का अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 5 डिग्री अधिक पहुंच गया है। बीते दिवस के मुकाबले न्यूनतम पारे में करीब आधा डिग्री तथा अधिकतम तापमान में डेढ डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हुई।

मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. दिवेश चौधरी के अनुसार क्षेत्र का अधिकतम तापमान जहां 27.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस जो सामान्य से 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस अधिक रहा जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 4.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस जो सामान्य रहा।

दिन का अधिकतम आद्रता 86 प्रतिशत व न्यूनतम आद्रता 38 प्रतिशत रही। 3 से 7 फरवरी के दौरान आमतौर पर मौसम परिवर्तनशील रहने की संभावना है। 4 व 5 फरवरी के बीच कहीं-कहीं गरज-चमक, हल्की हवाओं के साथ छिटपुट बूंदाबांदी व हल्की बरसात भी संभावित है।

सरसों की फसल के लिए ठंड का कम होना लाभदायक
कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. रमेश कुमार के अनुसार सरसों की फसल में अब फूल मुड़ने लगे हैं यानी फलियां आ रही हैं। यदि पाला जमता है तो फलियों में नुकसान होता है। परंतु अब दो-तीन दिनों से ठंड का कम होना सरसों की फसल में निश्चित रूप से लाभदायक रहेगा। मौसम विभाग द्वारा आगामी दिनों में हल्की बरसात की संभावना जताई है। अगर बरसात होती है तो इसे भी फसलों को काफी लाभ मिलेगा।

बीते दिनों में तापमान में इस प्रकार रहा उतार-चढ़ाव

  • दिन न्यूनतम अधिकतम
  • 27 जनवरी 2.0 21.0
  • 28 जनवरी 2.3 22.6
  • 29 जनवरी 1.2 21.8
  • 30 जनवरी 2.5 23.4
  • 31 जनवरी 2.4 23.4
  • 1 फरवरी 4.5 25.5
  • 2 फरवरी 4.9 27.0
