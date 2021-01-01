पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:पपला 2 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा, आज फिर पेशी; गर्लफ्रेंड जिया सात दिन के रिमांड पर

महेंद्रगढ़10 घंटे पहले
  • कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच दोनों को बहरोड़ कोर्ट में पेश किया गया

महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर से गिरफ्तार किए कुख्यात बदमाश विक्रम गुर्जर उर्फ पपला व उसकी गर्लफ्रेंड जिया को शुक्रवार सुबह 10 बजे कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच बहरोड़ की एसीजेएम कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। न्यायाधीश आशुतोष कुमावत ने पपला को दो दिन की न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में जेल भेजने के आदेश दिए।

वहीं जिया को पुलिस ने पूछताछ के लिए सात दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। इससे पहले पपला व जिया को रैफरल अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां दोनों की कोरोना की जांच के लिए सैंपल लिए गए व एक्स-रे किया गया। एक्स-रे के दौरान पपला के शरीर में छह चोटें होने की जानकारी दी गई।

एसओजी के लोक अभियोजक जितेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि पपला दो दिन जेल में रहेगा, जहां शिनाख्त परेड कराई जाएगी। शनिवार सुबह पपला को फिर से कोर्ट में पेश कर रिमांड पर लिया जाएगा। जिया को 4 फरवरी को फिर से कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

पपला को राजस्थान पुलिस गुरुवार रात 10 बजे जयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर लेकर पहुंची थी। रात करीब एक बजे पुलिस पपला को बहरोड़ के रेफरल अस्पताल लेकर आई। स्वास्थ्य जांच के बाद पपला को नीमराना थाने में रखा गया। शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 100 पुलिस जवानों की निगरानी में पपला को फिर से अस्पताल लाकर कोविड जांच व एक्स-रे किए गए।

जिसके बाद एसीजेएम कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। इस दौरान नीमराना के एडिशनल एसपी राजेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया, डीएसपी देशराज सिंह गुर्जर, निसार अहमद, थाना अधिकारी विनोद सांखला, नीमराना थाना अधिकारी गौरव प्रधान सहित पुलिस जवान व क्यूआरटी टीम मौजूद रही।

उल्लेखनीय है कि बहरोड़ हाईवे पर 5 सितंबर 2019 की मध्यरात्रि को पुलिस ने वाहन जांच के दौरान पपला को 32 लाख रुपए की नकदी के साथ पकड़ा था। लाॅकअप में बंद पपला काे उसके साथी अगले ही दिन 6 सितंबर को ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग करते हुए छुड़ा ले गए थे। पुलिस पपला के 30 साथियों को पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है।

कोर्ट रूम लाइव; पपला के लिए मंगाई व्हील चेयर, सिर झुका सुनता रहा

  • सुबह 10.11 बजे एस‌ओ‌जी के एएसपी सिद्धांत शर्मा के नेतृत्व में नीमराना एएसपी राजेन्द्र सिंह, बहरोड़ कोतवाल विनोद सांखला, आरपीएस निसार खान भारी पुलिस बल के साथ पपला को कोर्ट लेकर पहुंचे। पपला के लिए व्हील चेयर का इंतजाम किया गया था।
  • सुबह 10.13 बजे एसीजीएम आशुतोष कुमावत के सामने पपला को बापर्दा पेश किया। सरकार की तरफ से नियुक्त पीपी एडवोकेट जितेन्द्र शर्मा ने एस‌ओजी की तरफ से पक्ष रखा। इस दौरान पपला सिर झुका कर सारी बातें सुनता रहा।
  • 10.23 बजे तक सुनवाई चली। एसीजीएम ने पपला की शिनाख्त को लेकर उसे दो दिन की न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेजा। जिया को सात दिन की रिमांड पर सौंपा।

आज शिनाख्त परेड, तत्कालीन थाना प्रभारी सुगन सिंह को दौसा से बुलाया
शनिवार को पपला की जेल में शिनाख्त परेड होगी। इसके लिए बहरोड़ के तत्कालीन थाना प्रभारी सुगन सिंह को बुलाया है। सुगन सिंह वर्तमान में दौसा कोतवाली प्रभारी हैं। पपला की फरारी के वक्त बहरोड़ थाने में तैनात रहे अन्य पुलिसकर्मियों को भी बहरोड़ बुलाया है।

नीमराना थाने में पपला व जिया से 3.30 घंटे पूछताछ

नीमराना। नीमराना थाने में पपला व जिया से 3.30 घंटे पूछताछ हुई। पुलिस अधिकारियों दाेनाें से अलग-अलग अाैर अामने-सामने बैठाकर कई सवाल पूछे। यह पूछताछ जयपुर रेंज आईजी हवासिंह घुमरिया, भिवाड़ी एसपी राममूर्ति जोशी, अलवर एसपी तेजस्वनी गौतम, एसओजी के एएसपी सिद्धांत शर्मा, नीमराना एएसपी राजेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया व उनकी टीमाें ने की।

पूछताछ के बाद आईजी व अलवर एसपी शाम 5.40 बजे थाने से रवाना हो गए। पूछताछ के दाैरान नीमराना थाना स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स के हवाले रहा। किसी को भी थाने में आने-जाने की इजाजत नहीं दी गई। थाने के बाहर एवं छतों पर सशस्त्र कमांडो व मुख्य गेट पर क्यूअारटी के जवान तैनात रहे।

