जनसमस्या:लोगों ने उपायुक्त के समक्ष रखी 15 समस्याएं अधिकारियों से कहा की जल्द करें निपटारा

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
महेंद्रगढ़ में नागरिकों की समस्याएं सुनते उपायुक्त अजय कुमार।
  • डीसी ने कहा -जनता के साथ मैत्रीपूर्ण व्यवहार रखें अधिकारी

सभी अधिकारी यह सुनिश्चित करें कि हर नागरिक को सरकार की सेवाओं और योजनाओं का लाभ तय समय में मिले। साथ ही आम जनता से मैत्रीपूर्ण व्यवहार रखें। यह निर्देश उपायुक्त अजय कुमार ने साेमवार महेंद्रगढ़ के प्रशासनिक भवन में लगाए कैंप कार्यालय में मौजूद अधिकारियों को दिए। इस मौके पर लोगों ने 15 समस्याएं सुनवाई के लिए रखी। जिनमें से ज्यादातर का मौके पर ही समाधान किया गया। बता दें कि सरकार के निर्देश पर यह महेंद्रगढ़ में हर सोमवार को उपायुक्त, पुलिस अधीक्षक, जिला समाज कल्याण अधिकारी तथा बिजली पानी से संबंधित अधीक्षक अभियंता लोगों की शिकायतें सुनते हैं। उसी क्रम में आज उपायुक्त ने नागरिकों की समस्याएं सुनी। इनमें मुख्य रूप से बिजली, ट्यूबवेल कनेक्शन व कब्जे से संबंधित सभी शिकायतों को संबंधित अधिकारियों को भेजते हुए जल्द से समस्या को दूर करने के निर्देश दिए।

इसके साथ-साथ जमीनी विवाद से संबंधित समस्याएं, रास्तों की समस्याए, बीपीएल राशन कार्डों से संबंधित व कब्जे संबंधित, मंडी में बाजरे की खरीद के लिए टोकन न मिलने संबंधित, राशन कार्ड संबंधित, विकलांग पेंशन बनवाने संबंधित समस्याएं थी। इन सभी को जल्द से जल्द दूर करने के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए।

पुलिस अधीक्षक चंद्रमोहन ने पुलिस से संबंधित शिकायतें सुनीं जिसमें ज्यादातर झगड़ों से संबंधित मामले थे। उन्होंने संबंधित पुलिस अधिकारियों को जल्द से जल्द निपटाने के लिए कहा। इस मौके पर एसडीएम महेंद्रगढ़ विश्राम कुमार मीणा, डीएसपी कुशल सिंह, नायब तहसीलदार प्रकाशवीर के अलावा अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

