पीडब्ल्यूडी ने पैचवर्क बजट:4 कराेड़ रुपए खर्च कर भरे जाएंगे नारनाैल महेंद्रगढ़ रोड और दादरी स्टेट हाईवे के गड्ढे

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • पीडब्ल्यूडी ने पैचवर्क के लिए जारी किया बजट, अधिकारी बाेले-जल्द टेंडर लगा शुरू करेंगे कार्य

क्षेत्र के लाेगाें के लिए अच्छी खबर है। खासकर नारनाैल-महेंद्रगढ़-दादरी स्टेट हाईवे पर सफर करने वालाें के राहत की खबर की अब जल्द ही उनका सफर सुहाना हाेगा। क्योंकि पीडब्ल्यूडी ने स्टेट हाईवे 148बी के जिला क्षेत्र में पैच वर्क के लिए 4 करोड़ रुपए का बजट मंजूर कर दिया है।

विभाग के अधिकारियों की यदि माने ताे हाईवे पर गड्ढों के भरने का काम के लिए टेंडर करना पड़ेगा। जिससे करीब एक पखवाड़े का समय ताे लगेगा ही। लेकिन इसके पैच वर्क के लिए मंजूर हुए बजट के बाद एक बात ताे साफ हाे गई है कि भरे ही देर से ही सही, लेकिन आखिर विभाग ने इस मार्ग की सुध ताे ले ही ली।

बता दें कि स्टेट हाईवे 148 बी जिले से गुजर रहा है। खासकर इस हाईवे का महेंद्रगढ़ क्षेत्र में काफी खस्ता हालत है। महेंद्रगढ़ शहरी क्षेत्र के अतिरिक्त गांव नांगल सिराेही व आकाेदा के बाद ताे काफी जर्जर है। मानसून सत्र के बाद महेंद्रगढ़ के कुक्सी से लेकर नांगल सिराेही व महेंद्रगढ़ के जाटवास चाैक से लेकर सतनाली चाैक व राव तुलाराम चाैक से फ्लाईओवर व फ्लाइओवर के बाद गांव सिसाेठ व जिले के अंतिम छाेर पर स्थित गांव आकाेदा बस स्टेंउ पर हालत बद से बदतर बनी हुई है। इससे लाेगाें काे भारी परेशानी हाे रही है।

55 किलाेमीटर लंबे राेड में बने गड्ढ़ों को भरा जाएगा
विभाग के अधिकारियों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार नारनाैल-महेंद्रगढ़ - दादरी स्टेट हाईवे के पैच वर्क के लिए चार करोड़ की मंजूरी हुई है। इस मंजूर के बाद अब विभाग करीब 55 किलोमीटर लंबे इस मार्ग के गड्ढ़ों काे भर पाएगा। इस 55 किलोमीटर लंबे मार्ग में करीब 10 किलोमीटर नारनाैल का क्षेत्र आता है। जबकि 45 किलोमीटर महेंद्रगढ़ क्षेत्र में है। जाे कुक्सी से शुरू हाेकर आकाेदा तक है।

लगा चुके हैं जाम, विधायक से भी कर चुके थे लाेग रिपेयरिंग की मांग : बुरी तरह से जर्जर इस मार्ग की रिपेयरिंग के लिए महेंद्रगढ़ के लाेगाें ने एक माह पूर्व सतनाली चाैक पर जाम लगाया था। इस दाैरान लाेगाें ने वहां से गुजर रहे विधायक राव दान सिंह से इसकी रिपेयरिंग की मांग की थी। इस पर उन्होंने जल्द इसके लिए मांग उठने की बात कही थी।

इसके एक पखवाड़े बाद ही गांव नांगल सियासी के लाेगाें ने खेड़की मेड़ पर जाम लगाया था। इस दाैरान विभाग के अधिकारियों ने लाेगाें काे आश्वास दिया था कि इसके रिपेयरिंग के लिए बजट उच्चाधिकारियों के पास भेजा हुआ है। मंजूरी के बाद जल्द इसकाे ठीक किया जाएगा। हालांकि बाद में विधायक राव दान सिंह ने विधानसभा सत्र के दाैरान इसकी मांग उठाई थी।

स्टेट हाईवे 148बी के पैच वर्क के लिए भेजे गए एस्टिमेट काे मंजूर मिल गई है। जैसे ही पत्र प्राप्त हाेगा ताे इसके लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी। उम्मीद है जल्द ही मार्ग ठीक हाे जाएगा। इसके अतिरिक्त नेशनल हाईवे के लिए करीब 13 करोड़ का एस्टिमेट भेजा हुआ है।- साेमदत्त, एसडीओ पीडब्ल्यूडी महेंद्रगढ़।

