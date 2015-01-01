पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर इंपेक्ट:आकोदा में दाेबारा शुरू हुई पुलिस चाैकी

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आकाेदा में पुलिस विभाग ने मंगलवार काे दाेबारा से पुलिस चाैकी काे शुरू किया। चाैकी के शुरू हाेने के साथ ही एसपी की तरफ से 16 लाेगाें की नियुक्ति की गई है। इससे क्षेत्र के लाेगाें ने खुशी जताई है। बता दें कि महेंद्रगढ़ शहर सदर थाने के शुभारंभ के साथ ही सदर थाना महेंद्रगढ़ गांव पाली में स्थानांतरित किया था। साथ ही आकोदा चाैकी काे बंद करके सदर थाने पाली में समायोजित कर दिया था।

शहर से सात किलोमीटर दूर गांव पाली में सदर थाने के शुरू करने के बाद क्षेत्र के लाेगाें ने इस पर अनापत्ति जताई थी। साथ ही सदर थाने काे महेंद्रगढ़ में ही दाेबारा से शुरू करने की मांग उठी थी। इसके बाद एसपी ने सदर थाने काे दाेबारा से महेंद्रगढ़ में शहर थाने के साथ ही पुराने सदर थाने के भवन में शुरू करवा दिया था।

चाैकी में 16 लाेगाें की नियुक्ति के भी आदेश जारी किए
सदर थाने के शहर में ही दाेबारा से शुरू हाेने के बाद गांव आकोदा के लाेगाें ने पुन: आकोदा में चाैकी शुरू करने की मांग की थी। आकोदा क्षेत्र के लाेगाें की इस मांग काे भास्कर ने 24 नवंबर के अंक में आकोदा पुलिस चाैकी काे फिर से शुरू करने की मांग शीर्षक से प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था।

इस खबर के प्रकाशन के बाद एसपी ने मंगलवार काे दाेबारा से आकोदा में पुलिस चाैकी काे शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए। साथ ही चाैकी में 16 लाेगाें की नियुक्ति के भी आदेश जारी किए। एएसआई याेगेश हाेंगे आकोदा इंचार्च पुलिस विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार एसपी ने आकोदा शुरू करने के साथ ही एएसआई याेगेश कुमार काे वहां का इंचार्च नियुक्त किया है।

इसके साथ ही एक हेड कांस्टेबल, दाे सिपाही व 10 एसपीओ की तैनाती के आदेश जारी किए है। चाैकी शुरू हाेने व स्टाफ की नियुक्ति के आदेश के बाद क्षेत्र के लाेगाें एसपी चंद्रमाेहन अाभार जताया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें