अटेली में खरीद आंकड़ा का पार:बाजरे की री-शेड्यूल के बाद हुई खरीद

मंडी अटेलीएक घंटा पहले
न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर शनिवार को बाजरे के री-शेड्यूल की सरकारी खरीद हुई। 27 किसानों की 527 क्विंटल खरीदा गया। इसके अलावा शनिवार 52 किसानों का 1080 क्विंटल कपास खरीदी गई। मंडी में 10112 पंजीकृत किसानों से कही अधिक बाजरा खरीदा जा चुका हैं।

इस बार सरकार द्वारा पंजीकृत किसान को प्रदेश में किसी भी मंडी में फसल बेचने की सुविधा देने के चलते अटेली में खरीद आंकड़े को पार किया हैं। ऑक्शन रिकार्डर विक्रम व सीसीआई के परचेजर आकाश विजय सिंह ने मंडी में अभी तक कपास 479 किसानों की 10189 क्विंटल खरीदी जा चुकी है। वही 11018 किसानों का 291442 क्विंटल बाजरा खरीदा जा चुका हैं।

मंडी के सचिव यदुराज यादव ने बताया कि मंडी में रिशेड्यूलिंग की खरीद चली हुई हैं। मंडी में खरीद करीब-करीब पूरी हो गई है। अबकी बार पंचकुला से एनओसी की ओर से जारी मैसेज के आधार पर किसानों के बाजरे की खरीद हुई हैं। मंडी में खरीदे गये बाजरे की लिफ्टिंग भी हो चुकी है।

अब तक खरीदे 5 लाख 47 हजार 682 कट्टे

महेंद्रगढ़ मंडी में खरीद एजेंसी हैफेड द्वारा अब तक 5 लाख 47 हजार 682 बाजरे के कट्टे खरीदे जा चुके हैं, जिनमें से करीब 5 लाख 8 हजार 317 कट्‌टों का उठान भी हो चुका है। शनिवार को किसानों की संख्या कम है तथा रविवार को अवकाश होने के कारण खरीद बंद है।

ऐसे में शनिवार तथा रविवार को उठान गति अच्छी रहने की उम्मीद है। उठान अच्छा होने से किसानों को फड़ पर अपने बाजरे की ढेरियां बनाने के लिए जगह मिलेगी तथा खरीद एजेंसी भी नियमानुसार खरीद कर पाएंगी।

