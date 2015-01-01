पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रसाद वितरण:गोशालाओं में हवन व गो-पूजन के उपरांत वितरित किया प्रसाद

सतनाली मंडी5 घंटे पहले
नावां के बाबा समताईनाथ गोशाला में गोपाष्टमी अवसर पर रविवार को हवन एवं प्रसाद वितरण किया गया। गौशाला सचिव एवं हरियाणा गोसेवा आयोग के सदस्य हरिओम खेड़िया नावां ने बताया कि गोपाष्टमी अवसर पर गौशाला में हवन एवं गो पूजन व प्रसाद वितरण कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया।

उन्होंने कहा कि गाय के शरीर में 33 कोटि देवी-देवताओं का वास माना जाता है और हिन्दू धर्म में गाय को माता का दर्जा दिया जाता है। उन्होंने कहा कि गोसेवा से मनुष्य को कष्टों से मुक्ति मिलती है। अत: हमें गोसेवा के लिए तत्पर रहना चाहिए और गो संरक्षण व संवर्धन के लिए गौशालाओं को समय-समय पर यथाशक्ति दान देना चाहिए।

इसी प्रकार आदर्श गोशाला इलाका सतनाली में दो दिवसीय गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव मनाया गया। पहले दिन शनिवार रात को जागरण व रविवार को गोशाला प्रांगण में हवन, गो-पूजन एवं प्रसाद वितरण कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया।

उधर, श्री बांके बिहारी गोशाला में भी गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव मनाया गया। गोशाला प्रधान हरिसिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर जड़वा गोशाला में हवन का आयोजन किया गया। इसके उपरांत गो-पूजन एवं प्रसाद वितरण के उपरांत गोसेवकों का सम्मान किया गया।

