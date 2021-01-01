पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ी राहत:महेंद्रगढ़ में अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायालय शुरू करने की तैयारी, सरकार ने हाईकोर्ट से मांगा प्रस्ताव

आनंद शर्मा | महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • एसीएस ने हाईकोर्ट रजिस्ट्रार को भेजा पत्र
  • जरूरी बुनियादी सुविधाओं और वित्तीय संभावनाओं की जानकारी मांगी
  • मौजूदा न्यायालय कैंप में सभी सुविधाएं, कम ही करने होंगे इंतजाम

महेंद्रगढ़ में जल्द ही अतिरिक्त जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश कोर्ट शुरू हो सकती है। इसके लिए राज्य सरकार ने प्रस्ताव मांगा है। इस बारे में मंगलवार को ही अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव (एसीएस) ने पंजाब एवं हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट के रजिस्ट्रार जनरल को पत्र जारी किया है। पत्र में स्पष्ट कहा है कि राज्य सरकार महेंद्रगढ़ में अतिरिक्त जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश की कोर्ट का प्रावधान करने का निर्णय लिया है।

कोर्ट स्थापित करने के लिए जरूरी बुनियादी सुविधाओं के साथ ही वित्तीय संभावनाओं की भी पूरी जानकारी मांगी है। अब तकनीकी पहलुओं के बारे में तो पंजाब एवं हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट की कमेटी रिपोर्ट जारी करेगी, मगर महत्वपूर्ण ये है कि महेंद्रगढ़ न्यायालय कैंपस में ऐसी तकरीबन सुविधाएं उपलब्ध हैं, जिनकी कोर्ट के लिए जरूरत होगी। लिहाजा सरकार को इसके लिए ज्यादा मशक्कत करने की जरूरत नहीं होगी।

बता दें कि महेंद्रगढ़ के अधिवक्ता लंबे समय से जिला मुख्यालय के साथ ही अतिरिक्त जिला एवं सत्र न्यायालय की स्थापना की मांग कर रहे हैं। मंगलवार को प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा सैद्धांतिक रूप से कोर्ट शुरू करने को लेकर लिए गए निर्णय ने बड़ी राहत दी है। महेंद्रगढ़-नारनौल स्टेट हाईवे पर 2011 में न्यायालय कैंपस बना था।

इस न्यायालय परिसर में 6 कोर्ट लगने की व्यवस्था है। जबकि मौजूदा समय में तीन कोर्ट ही लग रही है। जबकि सप्ताह में एक दिन फैमिली कोर्ट लगती है। इस लिहाज से ना केवल मौजूदा कार्ट परिसर में एक अतिरिक्त कोर्ट लग सकती है। दूसरी तरफ यहां न्यायाधीशों के आवास पर्याप्त हैं।

यहां हम आपको यह भी बताते चले कि जब न्यायालय कैंपस प्रारंभ हुआ था, उस समय यहां छह कोर्ट थी। इसके बाद कनीना के उपमंडल बनने के बाद तीन कोर्ट कनीना में शिफ्ट हो गई। हालांकि अभी कनीना में दो कोर्ट लग रही है। क्योंकि वहां अभी नया न्यायालय कैंपस बनना प्रस्तावित है।

कनीना के लोगों को भी मिलेगा लाभ

महेंद्रगढ़ में अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायालय शुरू होता है तो कनीना क्षेत्र के लोगों को लाभ मिलेगा। कनीना उपमंडल में मौजूदा समय में दो कोर्ट लग रही है। लोगों को लोवर कोर्ट के बाद जब सेशन कोर्ट में अपील करनी होती है तो उन्हें भी नारनौल के अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायालय में पहुंचना पड़ता है। महेंद्रगढ़ में कोर्ट शुरू होगी तो कनीना के लोगों को सिर्फ 15 किमी. की दूरी तय करनी पड़ेगी।

10 हजार से अधिक मामले विचाराधीन
महेंद्रगढ़ में तीन कोर्ट लग रही हैं। इन तीनों न्यायालयों में 10 हजार के आसपास मामले विचाराधीन है। ज्यादातर मामलों में लोवर कोर्ट के वादी व प्रतिवादी सेशन कोर्ट में अपील करते हैं। जिला मुख्यालय नारनौल होने के कारण सेशन कोर्ट की व्यवस्था नारनौल में है।

महेंद्रगढ़ के लोगों को जिला मुख्यालय पहुंचने के लिए 25 किमी. का सफर करना पड़ता है। सतनाली के अंतिम छोर पर स्थित श्यामपुरा के लोगों को 60-65 किलोमीटर व कनीना के स्याणा व नौताना गांव के लोगों की बात करें तो उन्हें 70-75 किमी. का सफर तय करके अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायालय में अपील के लिए पहुंचना पड़ता है।

