पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तैयारी:बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की तैयारी, सक्षम समीक्षा व अवसर एप संबंधी समस्याओं पर भी मंथन

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय खातोदड़ा में साेमवार काे कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया। कार्यशाला का मुख्य उद्देश्य आगामी बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की तैयारी पर चर्चा, घर से पढ़ाओ अभियान, परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने, सक्षम समीक्षा या अवसर एप्प संबंधी समस्याएं तथा मिशन लाइब्रेरी आदि बिंदुओं पर विस्तार से चर्चा करना था।

कार्यशाला की अध्यक्षता करते हुए जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने सभी सहभागियों से बोर्ड कक्षाओं की तैयारी हेतु सूक्ष्म अध्ययन पर बल देते हुए विद्यालय मुखियाओं से आहवान किया कि वे सप्ताह में कम से कम 3 कक्षाओं का स्वयं अवलोकन एवं आकलन करें, विद्यार्थियों को विषय वार कम किया हुआ पाठ्यक्रम नोट करवाएं।

विषय विशेषज्ञों के साथ मिलकर नए प्रश्नपत्र बनवाए, पुराने सालों के प्रश्नपत्रों की दोहराई करवाएं तथा इन सभी के अतिरिक्त वर्तमान में कक्षाओं में आ रहे बच्चों के अधिगम को हर हाल में सुनिश्चित किया जाए। इसके अतिरिक्त उन्होंने घर से पढ़ाओ अभियान, परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाने तथा जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा चलाएं जा रहे अभियान मिशन लाइब्रेरी में बच्चों के पठन कौशल को सुनिश्चित करने बारे सभी सहभागियों को निर्देशित किया।

खण्ड शिक्षा अधिकारी डॉ. अशोक कुमार ने सभी सम्बन्धित को जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी के निर्देशों का पूर्णतया पालन करने बारे कहा। साथ ही उन्होंने अध्यापकों से यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कहा कि वर्तमान महामारी काल के समय सभी अध्यापक प्रत्येक बच्चे के अधिगम संवर्धन को ध्यान में रखते हुए निष्ठा पूर्वक कार्य करवाएं।

किसी भी तरह की कोताही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जायेगी। प्राचार्य कैलाश चन्द, धर्मचंद जांगड़ा एवं डॉ. बलराज आर्य ने भी अपनी-अपनी बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की तैयारी के अनुभव सांझा किये व बताया कि किस प्रकार से इस कोरोना महामारी के समय वे अपने बच्चों की तैयारी करवा रहे हैं। मंच संचालन कर रहे संदीप बीआरपी ने सभी मेंटर सहभागियों से घर से पढ़ाओ अभियान, अवसर एप्प एवं सक्षम समीक्षा एप्प संबंधी सभी पहलुओं पर विस्तार से चर्चा की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें