  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Rohtak
  Mahendragarh
  • Previously, Millet Was Bought In Large Lots Without Any Restrictions, Now The Government And The Administration Started Behaving Inappropriately, The Performance Of The Farmers

बाजरे की खरीद:पहले बिना रोक-टोक बड़े ढेरों में खरीदा बाजरा, अब सरकार और प्रशासन करने लगे आनाकानी, किसानाें का प्रदर्शन

महेंद्रगढ़23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंडी में आए बाजरे का सत्यापन करते तहसीलदार व उनकी टीम सदस्य।
  • दोपहर तक मंडी के गेट पर ताला लगा रोड जाम कर किया विरोध प्रदर्शन, दोपहर बाद मार्केट कमेटी ने पर्चियां कांटी उसके बाद मिला वाहनों को प्रवेश

लगातार दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को सुबह किसानों ने मंडी के गेट पर ताला लगाकर रोड जाम कर दिया। किसानों ने कहा पहले बिना रोक-टोक बड़े ढेरों में प्रशासन की नाम के नीचे नियमों को ताक पर रखकर बाजरा खरीदा गया, अब किसानों का बाजरा नियमानुसार खरीदने में भी सरकार व प्रशासन आनाकानी कर रहे हैं।

करीब 12.30 बजे तहसीलदार विजय कुमार ने मौके पर पहुंचकर बाजरे का सत्यापन शुरु करवाने के बाद ही किसानों के वाहनों को मंडी के अंदर प्रवेश दिया गया और मार्केट कमेटी ने उनके टोकन काटने शुरु किए। इस बीच मंडी में कुछ अव्यवस्था बन गई।

खरीद एजेंसी भी असमांजस्य में रही कि पहले सोमवार को आए बाजरे को खरीद या फिर मंगलवार को आने वाले बाजरे को खरीदा जाए। फड़ पर भी बाजरा ऊपर नीचे डलने लगा। दोपहर बाद सत्यापन के लिए लगाई अन्य टीमों ने आकर मोर्चा संभाला तो शाम करीब 4 बजे हैफेड ने पहले सोमवार को आए बाजरे की खरीद शुरु की।

दोपहर तक रही जाम की स्थिति: शहर की अनाज मंडी के मुख्य द्वार पर शहर की तरफ व एसडीएम आवास की ओर बाजरे से भरे वाहनों की लंबी कतारें लग गई। किसानों को 11 बजे से खरीद शुरू करने का आश्वासन मिला तो वे निर्धारित समय तक शांत रहे। परंतु निर्धारित समय तक कोई भी अधिकारी नहीं पहुंचा और उनकी पीली पर्ची नहीं कटी तो उनमें रोष समा गया।

उन्होंने गेट पर ताला लगाकर नारेबाजी की तथा रोड पर जाम लगा दिया। मेन मार्गों पर किसानों के वाहन खड़े होने से दोपहर तक जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। जाम के कारण कुछ लोग आपस में भिड़ते भी नजर आए।

तहसीलदार विजय कुमार ने मौके पर पहुंच किसानों को समझाया

दोपहर को महेंद्रगढ़ के तहसीलदार विजय कुमार ने मौके पर पहुंचकर किसानों को समझाते हुए उनके बाजरे का सत्यापन शुरु करवाया। इसके बाद किसान जाम खोलकर अपने बाजरे का सत्यापन करवाते नजर आए। सत्यापन के लिए अन्य दो टीमें मैसेज देरी से मिलने के कारण लेट पहुंची जिस कारण मंडी में खरीद भी देरी से शुरू हुई। और किसानों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा।

खरीद एजेंसी ने पहले सोमवार को आए बाजरे का सत्यापन होने के बाद शाम करीब 4 बजे खरीद शुरु की। एजेंसी के अनुसार पहले वे सोमवार को टोकन प्राप्त 235 किसानों के बाजरे की खरीद करेंगे। मंगलवार को आने वाले बाजरे की खरीद बुधवार को हो पाएगी।

