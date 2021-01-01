पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेतावनी:समस्याओं का नहीं हुआ समाधान ताे हाेगा आंदाेलन

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
पीडब्ल्यूडी मैकेनिकल यूनियन से जुड़े कर्मचारी बैठक में हिस्सा लेते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
पीडब्ल्यूडी मैकेनिकल यूनियन से जुड़े कर्मचारी बैठक में हिस्सा लेते हुए।
  • हरियाणा गवर्नमेंट पीडब्ल्यूडी मैकेनिकल वर्कर्स यूनियन ने दी चेतावनी

हरियाणा गवर्नमेंट पीडब्ल्यूडी मैकेनिकल वर्कर्स यूनियन संबंधित हरियाणा संयुक्त कर्मचारी संघ कर्मचारियों की बैठक हुई। जिसकी अध्यक्षता जिला प्रधान श्योताज सिंह ने की। इस बैठक में महेंद्रगढ़ जिले के चारों ब्रांचों ने हिस्सा लिया। बैठक में जिले में जॉब वर्क पर लगे कर्मचारियों की समस्याओं के बारे में विचार-विमर्श किया गया।

जिसमें कई महीनों से जॉब वर्क पर लगे कर्मचारियों की समय पर सैलरी नहीं मिलने एवं ईपीएफ व इएसआई कार्ड के बारे में कर्मचारियों को पता ही नहीं चलता। उन्होंने चेतावनी दी है कि समय रहते कर्मचारियों की मांगों की ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया तो कर्मचारी आंदोलन के लिए मजबूर होंगे।

इस मौके पर पूर्व कर्मचारी नेता राम अवतार शर्मा, जिला प्रधान रमेश चंद यादव, जिला चेयरमैन राजेंद्र कुमार बोहरा, जिला सचिव भगवान शर्मा ,राज्य सचिव राधेश्याम शर्मा, राज्य संगठन सचिव बलवीर सिंह यादव, महेंद्रगढ़ ब्रांच प्रधान सचिव रामजीलाल, कोषाध्यक्ष धर्मपाल, पीडब्ल्यूडी इलेक्ट्रिकल के प्रधान बाबूलाल, सचिव नरेंद्र कुमार यादव, कोषाध्यक्ष प्रवीण सोनी, महेंद्रगढ़ प्रधान कर्ण सिंह, सचिव सतवीर सिंह, कोषाध्यक्ष राजाराम यादव, जिला प्रेस सचिव रामशरण यादव, सुरेश पाल , संदीप कुमार ब्रांच प्रेस सचिव सहित अनेक कर्मचारी बैठक में उपस्थित रहें।

