आयोजन:हरियाणवी संस्कृति से ओतप्रोत कार्यक्रम किए प्रस्तुत

महेंद्रगढ़2 दिन पहले
आरपीएस में ऑनलाइन सांस्कृतिक प्रतियाेगिता में अपनी प्रतिभा िदखाते बच्चे।

आरपीएस स्कूल में हरियाणा दिवस धूमधाम से मनाया गया। ऑनलाइन आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में बच्चों ने अपने घर से ही हरियाणवी संस्कृति से ओतप्रोत विभिन्न कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत किए। कार्यक्रम में मुख्यातिथि आरपीएस ग्रुप के चेयरपर्सन डॉ. पवित्रा राव रही जबकि अध्यक्षता स्कूल प्राचार्या डॉ. सरिता वी सिंह ने की। प्राथमिक o मिडिल विंग के छात्र- छात्राओं ने हरियाणवी गीत,भजन, नृत्य,व लघु नाटिका के माध्यम से हरियाणवी संस्कृति का संदेश दिया।

वहीं कुछ छात्र- छात्राओं ने हरियाणा के इतिहास पर अपने विचार प्रस्तुत करते हुए यहां के खानपान रहन-सहन वह आपसी भाईचारे को लेकर अपना संदेश दिया। चौपाल पर हुक्के की गुड़गुड़ाहट के साथ देश-प्रदेश के घटनाक्रम पर चर्चा करते हुए छोटे-छोटे बच्चों ने हरियाणवी परिधान में लघु नाटिका से प्रदेश की संस्कृति को बखूबी प्रदर्शित किया। साथ ही अनेक मनोरंजक कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत किए।

ग्रुप चेयरपर्सन डॉ. पवित्रा राव ने कहा हरियाणा आदिकाल से ही भारतीय संस्कृति और सभ्यता की धुरी रहा है। इस दौरान प्राचार्या डॉ. सरिता वी सिंह ने कहा हरियाणा दिवस हमारे अंदर एक नया जोश और उत्साह लाता है। हमें इस दिवस पर अपने प्रदेश की संस्कृति सभ्यता को कायम रखने तथा प्रदेश को उन्नति के पथ पर आगे बढ़ाने का संकल्प लेना चाहिए।

इस मौके पर प्रशासनिक अधिकारी धर्मेश कौशिक ने कहा कि हरियाणा में खाने में दूध-दही को ज्यादा महत्व दिया जाता है। विंग हैड प्रीति शर्मा अनीता अहलावत ने भी बच्चों को बधाई देते हुए कहा कि हरियाणा में हर तरफ हरियाली देखने को मिलती है। कार्यक्रम में उप प्राचार्य रविंद्र सिंह तंवर, विंग हेड पवन तिवारी सहित समस्त स्टाफ सदस्य व विद्यार्थी उपस्थित रहे।

