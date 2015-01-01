पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेती-बाड़ी:अनाजमंडी में री-शेड्यूल के बाजरे की ही हुई खरीद

महेंद्रगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • अन्य पंजीकृत किसानों की वेरिफिकेशन के लिए पटवारियों की गांवों में लगी है ड्यूटी

अनाज मंडी में सोमवार को भी री-शेड्यूल के तहत ही किसानों के बाजरे की खरीद हुई। शाम करीब पांच बजे तक केवल 10 किसानों के ही टोकन जनरेट हुए। जिनसे खरीद एजेंसी हैफेड के परचेजर शुभराम ने करीब दो सौ क्विंटल के लगभग बाजरे की खरीद की। खरीद से वंचित पंजीकृत शेष किसानों की जगह अभी विभाग री-शेड्यूल के तहत ही किसानों को बाजरा बिक्री के लिए मैसेज भेज रहा है।

जिनमें भी बहुत कम संख्या में किसान अपना बाजरा लेकर मंडी में पहुंच रहे हैं। 27 नवंबर तक री-शेड्यूल में ही किसानों को बुलाया जाएगा। अन्य पंजीकृत किसानों की वेरिफिकेशन के लिए पटवारियों की गांवों में ड्यूटी लगाई हुई है, इसके बाद ही आगामी शेड्यूल का प्रशासन व विभाग कोई निर्णय लेगा।

34 में से 10 किसान बाजरा लेकर पहुंचे मंडी: विभाग द्वारा सोमवार को खरीद के लिए क्षेत्र के 34 किसानों को मैसेज भेजे गए। जिनमें से शाम 5 बजे तक महज 10 किसान ही अपना बाजरा लेकर पहुंचे। इनके बाजरे का भी पहले मंडी के प्रवेश द्वार पर वेरिफिकेशन किया गया।

इसके बाद उनके टोकन जनरेट हुए, फिर खरीद एजेंसी ने उनके बाजरे की खरीद की। कम किसान आने के कारण बाजरे की अब मंडी में नियमानुसार खरीद होने लगी है।

गांवों में ऐसा वेरिफिकेशन पहले होता को सौदागरों का बाजरा नहीं पहुंचता गोदामों में

गांवों में अब प्रशासन ने जिस तरह से वेरिफिकेशन शुरु किया है अगर यह खरीद शुरु होने से पहले होता तो सौदागरों का बाजरा नहीं गोदामों तक नहीं पहुंच पाता। इस बात को खरीद अधिकारी ही नहीं व्यापारी भी मान रहे हैं कि इस बार मंडी में रिकॉर्ड बाजरा खरीदा गया है।

इसमें कोई संदेश नहीं है कि बाजरा दूसरे राज्यों से भी यहां लाकर बेचा गया है। महेंद्रगढ़ मंडी छोटी होने के कारण यहां बाजरा बिक्री में सबसे ज्यादा धांधली की आशंका जताई जा रही है क्योंकि नगर की अनाज मंडी में टोकनों की संख्या क्षमता से अधिक होना, मंडी में देर शाम तक खरीद चलना तथा मंडी के मेनगेट के अलावा अन्य गेट से वाहनों का प्रवेश, फड पर जगह नहीं होने के कारण बड़े-बड़े ढेरों में बाजरे की खरीद होना मुख्य कारण माने जा रहे हैं। जानकार बताते हैं कि गांवों में पटवारियों के माध्यम से चल रहे वेरिफिकेशन के बाद शेष पंजीकृत किसानों में से आधे भी मंडी में मुश्किल से अपने बाजरा लेकर पहुंचेंगे।

सतनाली अनाजमंडी में जारी है बाजरे की खरीद

सतनाली मंडी | सतनाली अनाजमंडी में बाजरे की खरीद जारी है। इसके साथ ही खरीदी गई फसल का उठान भी लगातार करवाया जा रहा है। हैफेड से परचेजर हरपाल सिंह ने बताया कि सतनाली अनाजमंडी में अभी तक हैफेड द्वारा 71 हजार 127 क्विंटल बाजरे की खरीद की जा चुकी है जबकि खरीद लगातार जारी है।

इसके अलावा खरीदी गई फसल का उठान कार्य भी तेजी से करवाया जा रहा है और अभी तक 1 लाख 35 हजार बैग बाजरे का उठान करवा दिया गया है। इसके अलावा सोमवार को लगातार बाजरे की खरीद जारी है।

बता दें कि इससे पूर्व सतनाली अनाजमंडी से वेयर हाऊस द्वारा 64787.5 क्विंटल बाजरे की खरीद की गई। इस तरह सतनाली अनाजमंडी में कुल 1 लाख 35 हजार 914.5 क्विंटल बाजरे की खरीद की जा चुकी है और खरीद लगातार जारी है।

वेरिफिकेशन के बाद ही शेष किसानों के बाजरे को लेकर होगा कोई निर्णय
बता दें कि महेंद्रगढ़ में बाजरा बिक्री के लिए पोर्टल पर करीब साढ़े तेरह हजार किसानों ने अपना पंजीकरण करवाया था। उनमें से अब तक करीब 9 से 10 हजार किसानों को विभाग द्वारा मैसेज भेजकर बुलाया जा चुका है, परंतु शेष 4 हजार के करीब किसानों का नंबर अभी तक नहीं आया है।

प्रशासन के निर्देशों पर पटवारी खरीद प्रक्रिया से वंचित रहे किसानों के गांव व घर पहुंचकर यह जांच कर रहे हैं कि उनके पास टोकन कितने क्विंटल का है और घर पर बाजरे का स्टॉक कितना है। यह कार्य संपन्न होने के बाद ही शेष पंजीकृत किसानों का बाजरा खरीद करने को लेकर शेड्यूल जारी करने का कोई निर्णय होगा।

