राव रामपाल बोहरा की शोक बैठक:जीवन मरण ईश्वर के अधीन राव नरबीर

महेंद्रगढ़2 दिन पहले
जिस जीव ने धरती पर जन्म लिया है, उसका इस धरती से जाना निश्चित है। जीवन और मरण ईश्वर के अधीन है। ये विचार पूर्व मंत्री राव नरबीर सिंह ने कनीना रोड स्थित फार्म हाउस पर कांग्रेस विधायक राव दान सिंह के बड़े भाई राव रामपाल बोहरा की शोक बैठक में व्यक्त किए।

उन्होंने राव दान सिंह सहित पूरे परिवार को सांत्वना दी। नांगल चौधरी से विधायक राव अभय सिंह व पूर्व विधायक रणधीर कापड़ीवास ने भी फार्म हाउस पर पहुंचकर शोक व्यक्त किया। दिनभर सांत्वना देने के लिए लोगों का तांता लगा रहा। शोक बैठक में कंवर सिंह यादव, चेयरमैन सतीश रेवाड़ी, आरआरसीएम के चेयरमैन रोशन लाल, नपा के पूर्व प्रधान एडवोकेट भगत सिंह, राजपूत समाज से सवाई सिंह राठौड़, भान सिंह, यादव सभा के प्रधान प्रेमराज यादव, पूर्व जीएम रोडवेज लाजपत यादव, ब्राह्मण सभा प्रधान राजेश दीवान, सुनीता वर्मा पूर्व उप जिला प्रमुख, निमि बहनजी, रामौतार गुज्जर, कृष्ण प्रधान माजरा, महाबीर सरपंच, डॉ राजबीर यादव, अरुण राव, कृष्ण बोहरा, पार्षद डॉ तरुण, विजय महायच, रणधीर कुंडू, महाबीर मसानी, कैलाश लावन, जितेंद्र चोटी, आशीष कौशिकआदि सैकड़ों लोगों ने शोक बैठक में पहुंचकर अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त की।

