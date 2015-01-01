पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:प्री कास्ट शौचालय में नहीं हो रही नियमित साफ-सफाई

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
महेंद्रगढ़ में गंदगी से अटे प्री कास्ट शाैचालय।
  • नगरपालिका द्वारा अलग-अलग स्थानों पर लगाए शौचालय में हाथ धोने के लिए पानी तक की व्यवस्था नहीं

शहर में नगरपालिका द्वारा अलग-अलग स्थानों पर लगाए गए प्री कास्ट शौचालय नपा प्रशासन के सफाई के दावों की पोल खोल रहे हैं। इन शौचालयों में अंदर व बाहर साफ-सफाई का अभाव है। इस कारण मजबूरी में लोग इन्हें नाक पर रूमाल लगाकर प्रयोग करने को मजबूर है, तो कई स्थानों पर उनका उपयोग भी सही ढंग से नहीं हो पा रहा है।

भास्कर टीम ने सफाई के दावों के बारे में शहर के मुख्य चौक चौराहों पर लगाए गए प्री कास्ट शौचालयों की स्थिति को देखा। शौचालय अंदर व बाहर गंदगी से अटे पड़े है। ऐसा लगता है कि इन शौचालयों में आज तक कोई साफ-सफाई ही नहीं हुई। न तो इन शौचालय में पानी की व्यवस्था है। पानी के लिए जो टूटी लगाई गई थी वह भी टूटी पड़ी हुई है। बता दें कि तीन वर्ष पहले नपा प्रशासन अंबेडकर चौक, रेलवे रोड, सब्जी मंडी के पास सहित अनेक जगहों पर प्री कास्ट शौचालय लगवाए थे। जिनकी लाखों रुपए कीमत थी। जो अब यह साफ-सफाई के अभाव में गंदगी से अटे पड़े हुए है। जिससे संबंधित विभाग की अनदेखी आमजन पर भारी पड़ रही है।

शहर निवासी नरेश, सुरेंद्र, अंकित, सुमित, सुरेश आदि ने बताया कि अंबेडकर चौक के पास बने सार्वजनिक शौचालय में सफाई नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया कि शौचालय के गेट तक गंदगी से सने है। शौचालय में हाथ धोने के लिए पानी तक की व्यवस्था नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे सार्वजनिक कामों के लिए लगातार निगरानी की जानी चाहिए ताकि अव्यवस्था को बिगड़ने से पहले ही दुरुस्त की जा सके।

