कोविड जांच:सतनाली व नांवा स्कूल में 196 विद्यार्थियों के लिए गए सैंपल

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • स्कूलों में कोरोना संक्रमण जांच सैंपलिंग शुरू

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय सतनाली एवं नावां में विद्यार्थियों के कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण की जांच के लिए सैंपलिंग की गई। जानकारी देते हुए सैंपल टीम इंचार्ज सतेंद्र चौहान ने बताया कि विभाग की टीम ने राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय नांवा व सतनाली में कुल 196 विद्यार्थियों के कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की जांच के लिए सैंपल लिए।

टीम सभी स्कूलों में जाकर विद्यार्थियों के सैपल ले रही है। इस दौरान उन्होंने प्रशासन द्वारा जारी निर्देशों का पालन करने का आह्वान करते हुए टीम का सहयोग करने की अपील की। इस दौरान टीम में सतेंद्र चौहान, लैब टेक्नीशियन सोमवीर व अखिल, स्टाफ नर्स अजय, हवासिंह शामिल रहे। इस दौरान टीम इंचार्ज सतेंद्र चौहान ने विद्यार्थियों को सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क लगाए रखने के साथ-साथ बार-बार साबुन से हाथ धोते रहने की सलाह भी दी।

जिले में नहीं मिला नया संक्रमित, एक्टिव केस 4

नारनौल. सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में मंगलवार काे भी कोरोना का काेई नया केस नहीं मिला। अब 4 एक्टिव, चारों को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है। ये भी जल्द रिकवर हो जाएंगे। हेल्थ बुलेटिन के अनुसार अब तक 6614 में से 6589 संक्रमित ठीक हो चुके हैं। 21 की मृत्यु हो चुकी।

जिले में 2 फरवरी तक 137874 नागरिकों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई है। इनमें से 86812 मरीजों में सामान्य बीमारी पाई गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोविड-19 के लिए अब तक जिले से 144324 सैंपल भेजे गए हैं। इनमें से 850 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आनी शेष है।

