पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:दुकान की बजाय गोदामों में हुई छापेमारी 3 जगह से जांच को लिए मिठाइयों के सैंपल

महेंद्रगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महेंद्रगढ़ में एक हलवाई के गोदाम पर छापेमारी कर मिठाइयों की जांच करते टीम सदस्य।
  • त्योहारी सीजन में सीएम फ्लाइंग अलर्ट, शहर में खाद्य सामग्री विक्रेताओं पर छापेमारी से खलबली
  • करीब दर्जनभर घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर किए जब्त बिजली के अधिक लोड को लेकर भी छापेमारी

सीएम फ्लाइंग ने गुरुवार को शहर के हलवाइयों की दुकानों की बजाय उनके गोदामों में छापेमारी की। करीब 6 बजे तक चली इस छापा कर कार्रवाई के दौरान टीम सदस्यों ने विभिन्न प्रतिष्ठानों के गोदामों से दूध, गुलाब जामुन, रसगुल्ले, बर्फी सहित अन्य खाद्य सामग्री के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए लेब में भेजे।

इस दौरान कई जगह से घरेलू सिलेंडर भी मिले। जिनके खिलाफ खाद्य एवं नागरिक आपूर्ति विभाग की टीम ने कार्रवाई की। कार्रवाई को लेकर शहर की खाद्य सामग्रियों के व्यापारियों में हड़कंप सा मचा रहा। कोई दुकान का सामान उधर-उधर रखते रहे तो कोई गोदामों में माल को लेकर इधर-उधर करने के जुगाड़ में लगे रहे।

करीब डेढ़ बजे शुरू की शहर में कार्रवाई
टीम सदस्य सब इंस्पेक्टर सतबीर सिंह, एएसआई सांवल राम, एचसी अजय कुमार, खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी डॉ. भंवर सिंह, फूड सप्लाई इंस्पेक्टर रमेश कुमार ने दोपहर बाद करीब डेढ़ बजे शहर के ब्रह्मचारी रोड स्थित सुरेश सैनी के गोदाम में कार्रवाई शुरु की। यहां टीम सदस्यों को 60 केजी पनीर, 100 गुलाब जामुन, 300 केजी रसगुल्ले, 35 केजी खोवा, 70 केजी बर्फी के सैंपल भरे।

इसके बाद पंचमुखी रोड स्थित नेमी के गोदाम पर छापा किया। यहां पर 50 केजी दूध, 100 केजी खोवा, 450 केजी रसगुल्ले, एक हजार केजी बर्फी तथा 100 केजी गुलाब जामुन मिले। जिनके सैंपल लिए। अंत में टीम सदस्यों ने बुचोली रोड स्थित बीकानेरी मिष्ठान भंडार पर छापेमारी की। यहां टीम को 200 लीटर दूध, 80 केजी खोवा, 45 केजी बर्फी मिली जिनके सैंपल भरे गए। कार्रवाई करीब छह बजे तक चलती रही

। आईसक्रीम की फैक्ट्री भी आई चपेट में : बीकानेरी के आसपास एक आईसक्रीम की फैक्ट्री है। इस फैक्ट्री में दूध गर्म करने को लेकर घरेलू सिलेंडरों का प्रयोग किए जाने को लेकर छापेमारी की गई, तो टीम सदस्यों को यहां से 6-7 घरेलु सिलेंडर मिले। इसके अलावा सुरेश सैनी के गोदाम से भी खाद्य आपूर्ति निरीक्षक ने 4 सिलेंडर जब्त किए। खाद्य आपूर्ति निरीक्षक रमेश कुमार ने बताया कि घरेलू सिलेंडरों का कॉमर्शियल प्रयोग नहीं किया जा सकता। इसी को लेकर उक्त लोगों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई भी अमल में लाई जाएगी। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने अन्य लोगों को भी सचेत किया कि यदि कोई व्यक्ति घरेलू एलपीजी गैस सिलेंडरों का प्रयोग कॉमर्शियल में प्रयोग करते पाए गए तो सिलेंडर जब्त करने के साथ-साथ उनके खिलाफ एफआईआर भी कार्रवाई जाएगी। कार्रवाई के दौरान बिजली का भी पकड़ा लोड सीएम फ्लाइंग की छापेमारी के दौरान बुचोली रोड पर हलवाई के गोदाम में बिजली का लोड भी अधिक मिला। निगम के जेई हकीकत ने बताया कि यहां निर्धारित लोड से डबल लोड मिला है। देर शाम तक उपभोक्ता के खिलाफ निगम की कार्रवाई जारी रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें