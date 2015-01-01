पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऋण मुक्ति शिविर का आयोजन:सर्व हरियाणा ग्रामीण बैंक में मेगा ऋण मुक्ति शिविर आज

महेंद्रगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सर्व हरियाणा ग्रामीण बैंक द्वारा 20 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे मेगा ऋण मुक्ति शिविर का आयोजन किया जाएगा। वरिष्ठ शाखा प्रबंधक राजीव यादव ने बताया कि यादव धर्मशाला के पुस्तकालय भवन स्थित बैंक की शाखा में ऋण मुक्ति शिविर का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। जिसमें रोहतक से सर्व हरियाणा ग्रामीण बैंक के महाप्रबंधक डीआर शर्मा व मुख्य प्रबंधक रमेश राठी मुख्यातिथि रहेंगे।

इसके साथ क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक प्रीत सिंह फोगाट, वसूली विभाग प्रबंधक नूर हसन, शाखा वसूली अधिकारी कृष्ण जांगड़ा और आस पास की शाखाओं के प्रबंधक विशेष रूप से उपस्थित रहेंगे। शिविर में किसान, छोटे दुकानदार, सोलर लाइट लोनी, सेल्फ हेल्प ग्रुप आदि सभी प्रकार के एनपीए लोनी अपने ब्याज में माफी लेकर ओटीएस स्कीम के तहत अपना लोन अदा कर सकते हैं।

किसान भाई बैंक कि विभिन्न योजनाओं जैसे प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा, प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षा बीमा, प्रधानमंत्री जीवन ज्योति बीमा, अटल पेंशन, पीएनबी मेटलाइफ बीमा, केयर हैल्थ केयर बीमा का लाभ ले सकते हैं। प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा के तहत रबी फसलों का बीमा करवाने की अंतिम तिथि 24 दिसंबर है। एनपीए खातों में ब्याज की छूट का काम शिविर में मौके पर ही निपटाया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें