प्राइवेट स्कूल:3 घंटे ही खुलेंगे स्कूल, विद्यार्थियों की समस्या के समाधान के लिए कभी-कभार आधे घंटे अतिरिक्त कक्षाएं लगा सकते हैं

महेंद्रगढ़23 मिनट पहले
  प्राइवेट स्कूलों में दोपहर 2 बजे छुट्‌टी होने की शिकायत पर शिक्षा अधिकारियों ने किया औचक निरीक्षण

कोरोना काल में स्कूल खुलने के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी, डीईईओ, बीईईओ तथा सभी बीईओ ने अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में विभिन्न स्कूलों का औचक निरीक्षण कर विद्यार्थियों की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों के अनुसार इस दौरान सरकारी स्कूलों में कोविड-19 की पालना देखने को मिली।

वहीं निजी स्कूलों में सोशल डिस्टेंस, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, सेनिटाइज व साफ-सफाई की चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था देखने को मिली, लेकिन स्कूल टाइमिंग को लेकर गड़बड़ी जरूर देखने को मिली। इस पर अधिकारियों ने निजी स्कूल संचालकों को सरकार की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार 9 से 12 बजे तक ही स्कूल लगाने के निर्देश दिए। हां, कभी-कभार विद्यार्थियों की समस्या के समाधान के लिए आधे घंटे अतिरिक्त कक्षाएं लगा सकते हैं। आज दूसरे दिन भी सरकारी स्कूलों में 50 प्रतिशत बच्चों ने ही अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज करवाई। बता दें कि कोरोना काल में पूरे 225 दिन बाद प्रदेश में 2 नवंबर से स्कूलों में 9वीं से 12वीं तक की कक्षाएं लगनी शुरू हो गई हैं।

जिले में स्कूल खुलने के पहले दिन सरकारी स्कूलों में कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना देखने को मिली थी। सरकारी स्कूलों में सुबह 9 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक कक्षाएं लगी थी। परंतु निजी स्कूलों में शाम 2 बजे तक कक्षाएं लगाई गई थी। निजी स्कूलों में टाइमिंग को लेकर सामने आयी गड़बड़ी को दूर करने के लिए मंगलवार को जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी सुनीलदत्त यादव, डीईईओ बिजेंद्र सिंह श्योराण, सभी खंड शिक्षा अधिकारियों व बीईईओ ने अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में विभिन्न सरकारी व गैर सरकारी स्कूलों का औचक निरीक्षण कर बच्चों की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया।

नांगल चौधरी के कार्यकारी खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी पवन कुमार भारद्वाज ने बताया कि मंगलवार को उन्होंने 7 सरकारी व गैर सरकारी स्कूलों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस औचक निरीक्षण के दौरान सरकारी व गैर सरकारी स्कूलों में मुख्यद्वार थर्मल स्कैनर के साथ एक कर्मचारी तैनात मिला। जिसने थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग कर उन्हें अंदर जाने दिया। इसके अलावा सभी स्कूलों में सोशल डिस्टेंस, हैंडवाॅश, सेनिटाइज व साफ-सफाई की उचित व्यवस्था देखने को मिली, परंतु निजी स्कूलों में टाइमिंग को लेकर खामियां देखने को मिली। इस पर निजी स्कूल संचालकों को टाइमिंग का विशेष ध्यान देने की हिदायत दी गई है। हां, विद्यार्थियों की समस्या के समाधान के लिए निजी स्कूल संचालक आधे घंटे तक अतिरिक्त कक्षाएं लगा सकते हैं।

किसी भी कक्षा में 20 से ज्यादा बच्चे नहीं बैठाए जाएंगे : डीईओ
महेंद्रगढ़ | जिले के सरकारी स्कूलों में दूसरे दिन 9700 छात्र-छात्राओं की उपस्थिति रही। कोविड-19 की हिदायतों के पालन को लेकर मंगलवार को जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी सुनीलदत्त ने कई स्कूलों का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान जिन स्कूलों में कक्षाओं में बच्चे ज्यादा मिले उनके दो सेक्शन बनवाए गए तथा स्कूल मुखियाओं को कोविड-19 को लेकर जारी हिदायतों का पूरी तरह से पालन करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी कक्षा में 20 से ज्यादा बच्चों को नहीं बैठाया जाना चाहिए। बच्चों को सोशल डिस्टेंस में बैठाकर ही उन्हें शिक्षा दी जाए तथा क्लास रुम को समय-समय पर सेनिटाइज किया जाना भी आवश्यक है। उन्होंने स्कूलों में साफ-सफाई को लेकर भी दिशा-निर्देश देते हुए बच्चों को भी अब कोविड-19 से अपना बचाव करते हुए पढ़ाई में मन लगाने के लिए प्रेरित किया।

