हादसा:डंफर की टक्कर से स्कूटी सवार शिक्षिका की माैत, पिता के बयान पर मुकदमा दर्ज

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

महेंद्रगढ़-कनीना मार्ग पर गुरुवार सुबह एक डंपर ने स्कूटी सवार काे टक्कर मार दी और शिक्षिका की माैके पर ही माैत हाे गई। पुलिस ने मृतका के पिता के बयान पर मामला दर्ज कर शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवा परिजनों काे साैंपा।

गांव चेतावास निवासी महताब सिंह पुत्र मौजी राम ने पुलिस काे दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह गांव चेलावास का रहने वाला है। उसकी लड़की निशा की शादी साल 2014 में राकेश पुत्र करण सिंह गांव ओबरा जिला भिवानी के साथ हुई थी।

निशा आरपीएस कॉलेज बलाना में बतौर लेक्चरर फिजिक्स के पद पर कार्य करती थी। गुरुवार सुबह निशा हमारे घर से स्कूटी नंबर एचआर 8270 30 पर सवार होकर कॉलेज अपनी ड्यूटी पर जा रही थी। मैं भी अपने कार्य से अपनी मोटरसाइकिल लेकर पीछे-पीछे महेंद्रगढ़ आ रहा था। जब हम बुचावास की सीमा में जहां फ्लाईओवर बन रहा है वहां, पहुंचे तो आगे महेंद्रगढ़ की तरफ से डंपर चालक अपनी डंपर को बहुत तेज रफ्तार से गफलत व लापरवाही से चलाता हुआ आया।

बिना कोई सिग्नल दिए अचानक ट्राले को कच्चे रास्ते की तरफ मोड़ दिया। मेरे देखते-देखते स्कूटी को टक्कर मारी दी। टक्कर लगने से निशा को काफी चोटें आईं और डंपर का अगला टायर निशा के ऊपर से निकल गया। डंपर चालक ने एक बार डंपर को रोका मैंने डंपर के नंबर देखा तो डंपर के नंबर एचआर 39बी 4354 था। जब मैं बेटी को संभालने लगा तो डंपर चालक मौके से फरार हो गया।

लाेगाें की सहायता काे निशा को महेंद्रगढ़ ले आया। जहां पर डॉक्टरों ने निशा को मृत घोषित कर दिया। घटना की सूचना के बाद आरपीए ग्रुप के फाउंडर डाॅ. ओमप्रकाश एडवाेकेट, सीईओ मनीष राव, देवेंद्र यादव, धर्मेश काैशिक समेत स्टाफ के अन्य सदस्य अस्पताल पहुंचे।

