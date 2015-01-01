पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:पुराने भवन में लौटे सदर थाने में कबाड़ बने वाहनों को पुलिस लाइन में किया शिफ्ट

महेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • निर्माण के बाद अभी तक किसी भी विभाग ने इनकी सफाई नहीं करवाई है

नगर के थाने में रोड के साथ कबाड़ बने व बनते वाहनों को अब यहां से हटाकर पुलिस लाइन ग्राउंड में डालना शुरु कर दिया है, ताकि फिर से वापस लौटकर आए सदर थाने को कुछ खुली जगह मिल सके। इसके अलावा शहर थाने में पुलिस लाइन की दीवार के साथ खड़े वाहनों को भी पुलिस लाइन में ही खड़ा किया जा रहा है।

बता दें कि सदर थाना परिसर को शहर थाना बनाने के बाद सदर थाना बीते माह 9 अक्टूबर को पाली गांव की एक धर्मशाला में चला गया था। लोगों के रोष तथा राजनेताओं के हस्तक्षेप के बाद थाने को वापस महेंद्रगढ़ लाने की कवायद शुरु हुई।

सदर थाना भवन में शहर थाना स्थापित होने के बाद सदर थाने को जगह नहीं मिली। अधिकारियों ने शहर के कई कोने छाने परंतु सदर थाने की स्थापना की बात नहीं बनती नजर आई तो पुलिस अधिकारियों की निगाह पुराने थाने के साइड में बने कुछ कमरों पर गई जहां सीआईडी के रहने व वाहनों का लेखा-जोखा व अन्य कार्यों के लिए यूज किया जा रहा था।

वर्षों पुराने भवन में शुरु हुआ सदर थाना

पाली से आने के बाद जब शहर में कहीं अच्छी जगह नहीं मिली तो बीते गुरुवार से सदर थाने को शहर थाने के पास ही बने पुराने कमरों में शुरु कर दिया गया है। पुराने थाने का कुछ हिस्सा गिराने के बाद ये कमरे शेष बचे थे, परंतु इन कमरों के सामने काफी संख्या में चौपहिया वाहन कबाड़ का रुप ले चुके है तथा काफी इस ओर अग्रसर है।

अब जब सदर थाना यहां स्थापित हो गया है थाने का पुराना गेट खुल गया है तो रोड के साथ खाली जगह पर खड़े इन वाहनों को यहां से हटाने की आवश्यकता महसूस होने लगी। इन कबाड़ वाहनों के नीचे से 5-6 बार काले सांप भी नकल चुके हैं।

ऐसे में अब इस जगह को खाली करने के लिए इन वाहनों को यहां से उठाकर पुलिस लाइन में रखवाए जा रहे हैं ताकि इस जगह की साफ-सफाई करवाकर यहां पेड़-पौधे लगवाए जा सके और सदर थाने की सुन्दरता भी बढ़ सके।

