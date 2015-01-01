पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:क्षेत्र में राेष, युवाओं ने अनेक जगह किया सांकेतिक राेष प्रदर्शन

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
जिले के नाम बदलने की चर्चा के बाद युवा राव तुलाराम चाैक पर सरकार के खिलाफ राेष जताते हुए।
  • सांसद बाेले- जिले का नाम महेंद्रगढ़ था, है और रहेगा, अनेक सामाजिक संगठनों ने सरकार की इस कार्रवाही आलोचना की है

जिले के नाम बदलने काे लेकर डीसी के सरपंचों से रायशुमारी करने के लिए जारी पत्र के बाद क्षेत्र के लाेगाें में राेष है। अनेक सामाजिक संगठनों ने सरकार की इस कार्रवाही आलोचना की है। कुछ सामाजिक संगठनों ने चेतावनी भी दी है कि सरकार ने जिले के नाम काे बदला ताे आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

रविवार भी क्षेत्र के कुछ गांवाें में युवाओं ने सरकार के द्वारा शुरू की गई इस कार्रवाही का विराेध करते हुए अपने-अपने बस स्टेंड पर सांकेतिक राेष प्रदर्शन किया। दूसरी तरफ सांसद ने सरकार की ऐसी किसी भी कार्रवाही से इनकार किया है।

बता दें कि जिले का नाम महेंद्रगढ़ से नारनाैल करने के लिए करीब दस दिन पूर्व डीसी की तरफ से सभी ब्लाॅक अधिकारियों काे राजस्व विभाग का हवाला देते हुए सरपंचों से इसके लिए रायशुमारी यानी फीडबैक लेकर भेजने का पत्र जारी किया था। डीसी के इस पत्र के बाद से खासकर महेंद्रगढ़ क्षेत्र के लाेगाें में काफी राेष है।

इसके लिए लगातार अनेक सामाजिक संगठन व बुद्धिजीव लाेग इस पर अपनी नाराजगी जता चुके हैं। विधायक राव दान सिंह ने भी इस पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया जताई थी कि सरकार की तरफ से डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चाैटाला ने विधानसभा में उन्हें आश्वासन दिया था कि जिले का नाम नहीं बदला जाएगा।

यदि फिर भी सरकार किसी गुप्त एजेंडे के तहत ऐसी मंशा रखती है ओर जिले का नाम बदलते हैं ताे वाे आंदोलन करेंगे। दूसरी तरफ जिले के नांगल चाैधरी के विधायक डाॅ. अभय सिंह यादव ने भी अपना बयान जारी करके जिले के नाम बदलने की कार्रवाही काे सिरे से खारीज कर चुके हैं। बावजूद इसके सरकार की तरफ से काेई अन्य बयान नहीं आने से क्षेत्र के लाेगाें में भारी राेष है।

सरकार के प्रतिनिधि बयान जारी कर स्थित करें साफ: रविवार सुंडाराम सामाजिक संगठन के प्रधान संदीप मालडा ने रामलीला परिषद में प्रेस से मुखातिब हाेते हुए इस मामले में सरकार के प्रतिनिधियों खासकर सीएम हाउस से बयान जारी करने की मांग की। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार क्षेत्र के लाेगाें काे गुमराह कर रही।

डिप्टी सीएम के विधानसभा में केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से जगगणना का हवाला देते हुए किसी भी जिले का नाम नहीं बदलने के बयान के बाद उन्हीं के विभाग द्वारा डीसी के माध्यम से बीडीपीओ काे भेजा गया पत्र सरकार की मंशा पर सवाल खड़े कर रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि महेंद्रगढ़ के लाेग लंब समय से जिला मुख्यालय की मांग कर रहे हैं, जबकि सरकार जिले का नाम बदल कर महेंद्रगढ़ की पहचान पर ही सवाल लगा रही है। ऐसा कभी नहीं हाेने देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार जल्द इस मामले में अपना पक्ष रखे।

यदि सरकार ने गुपचुप तरीके से जिले का नाम बदला ताे क्षेत्र के लाेग बडा आंदोलन करने के पीछे नहीं हटेंगे। क्योंकि यह सीधी उनकी पहचान का मुद्दा है। उन्होंने कहा कि महेंद्रगढ़ जिला आजादी से पहले पटियाला रियासत के समय से हैं। हरियाणा बनने के साथ सात जिलाें में भी महेंद्रगढ़ शामिल था। अब उसकी पहचान हटाना इतिहास व क्षेत्र के लाेगाें की पहचान के साथ खिलवाड़ है।

महेंद्रगढ़ के अनेक गांवाें में हुए प्रदर्शन
रविवार काे जिले के नाम बदलने की सरकार की कार्रवाही काे लेकर अनेक युवा संगठनों ने नाराजगी जताई। महेंद्रगढ़ के राव तुलाराम चाैक पर अनेक सामाजिक संगठनों से जुडे युवाओं ने प्रदर्शन किया। सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। साथ ही चेतावनी दी कि यदि सरकार ने जिले का नाम बदला ताे वाे आंदोलन करने पर मजबूर हाे जाएंगे। इसी तरह का प्रदर्शन गांव नांगल सिराेही, बुडिन, पाली, अाकाेदा, मालडा व डालनवास आदि गांवाें के बस स्टेंड पर युवाओं ने की। इन सभी गांवाें में ने युवाओं ने प्रदर्शन कर सरकार से महेंद्रगढ़ में जिला मुख्यालय की मांग भी की।

सांसद बाेले नहीं बदला जाएगा जिले का नाम
भीवानी-महेंद्रगढ़ लाेकसभा से सांसद चाैधरी धर्मवीर सिंह ने कहा कि जिले का नाम नहीं बदला जाएगा। रविवार धर्मवीर सिंह महेंद्रगढ़ प्रवास पर थे। इस दाैरान उन्होंने पत्रकारों से सरकार के महेंद्रगढ़ जिले के नाम बदलने की कार्रवाही पर पूछे गए सवाल पर कहा कि किसी भी सूरत में जिले का नाम नहीं बदला जाएगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिले का पहले भी महेंद्रगढ़ नाम था। आज भी है और आगे भी रहेगा। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए सरकार की तरफ कम मिल रही ग्रांट के सवाल काे भी सिरे से खारिज कर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि महेंद्रगढ़ के विकास के लिए सरकार हर संभव प्रयास कर रही है।

यादव समाज ने जिले के नामकरण काे लेकर सरकार की रायशुमारी कार्रवाही पर जताई नाराजगी

यादव धर्मशाला के मुख्य सभागार में रविवार यादव सभा की मासिक बैठक यादव सभा के प्रधान डॉक्टर प्रेमराज यादव की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। बैठक की जानकारी देते हुए सभा के मीडिया प्रभारी कप्तान राजेंद्र सिंह खेड़ा ने बताया प्रत्येक बैठकों की तरह ही पिछले महीने के दौरान इलाके के लोगों एवं शहीद हुए जवानों को दो मिनट का मौन रखकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी।

डॉक्टर प्रेम राज यादव ने अपने संबोधन में कहा यादव सभा अपने कार्यशैली के प्रति सजग एवं सावधान है अपने इरादों के प्रति समर्पण भाव से दायित्वों को निर्वहन कर रही है। समाज में व्याप्त बुराइयों को मिटाने के लिए भरसक प्रयास कर रही है।

सम सामयिक विषय पर आवाज उठाने का कार्य करके उनके सफल होने तक संघर्ष करती है। समाज के विकास हेतु प्रयासरत है। बाद में बैठक में महेंद्रगढ़ जिले के वर्चस्व की महत्ता पर सर्वप्रथम सर्वसम्मति से जिला उपायुक्त के माध्यम से ग्राम पंचायतों से नामकरण पर राय मांगी जाने पर कड़ी भर्त्सना की गई।

साथ ही यादव समाज की तरफ से जिला प्रशासन से राव तुला राम मार्ग पर स्थित चौधरी रणबीर सिंह हुड्डा पार्क के अन्दर खाली पड़ी जगह को शहीदी स्मारक निर्माण हेतु स्थल प्रदान करने की मांग की गई। इसके अतिरिक्त तहसील स्तर पर एक पैमाइश मशीन सरकारी तौर पर रखे जाने की मांग भी की।

बैठक में सभा के उपाध्यक्ष महावीर प्रसाद डीपी, सभा के कानूनी सलाहकार वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता धर्मवीर सिंह यादव, पूर्व प्रधान कप्तान सुरजीत सिंह, उपाध्यक्ष सूबेदार ब्रह्मदेव आर्य, कोषाध्यक्ष जगदीश प्रसाद, जगदेव सिंह पूर्व बी ई ओ, बहादुर सिंह थानेदार, बलवंत बोहरा, मलखान सिंह एडवोकेट अभय राम, सुबेदार रघुवीर सिंह, रामस्वरूप बोहरा, राजेंद्र, अजीत सिंह उपस्थित थे।

