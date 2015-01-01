पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षा की तैयारी:नांवा में बन रहा महिलाओं के लिए स्पेशल पार्क, वर्जित रहेगा पुरुषों का प्रवेश

सतनाली मंडी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुरक्षा के लिए सीसीटीवी के साथ-साथ सारी मूलभूत सुविधाएं, संभवत: यह पहला महिला पार्क

कुमार निरंजन | सतनाली मंडी सतनाली ब्लॉक के गांव नांवा में बेटियों व महिलाओं काे जल्द ही एक पार्क मिलेगा। संभवत: दक्षिणी हरियाणा में गांव नांवा ही पहला ऐसा गांव है जिसने यह पहल की है। इस पार्क में पुरूषाें काे प्रवेश वर्जित होगा। यहां महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के सीसीटीवी कैमरों के साथ-साथ मूलभूत सुविधाओं का खास इंतजाम किया जा रहा है। नांवा ग्राम पंचायत पार्क पर लाखों रुपये खर्च कर चार दीवारी, मैदान में हरी घास, पेड़-पौधे, बैठने के लिए सीटें व घूमने के लिए पार्क के चारों ओर पटरी आदि का कार्य तेजी से करवाया जा रहा है। इस पार्क के बनने से जहां गांव की बेटियों व महिलाओं को सुबह घूमने के लिए इधर-उधर भटकना नहीं पड़ेगा। इसके साथ ही दौड़ और योगा के लिए इस पार्क का इस्तेमाल कर सकेंगी। बेटियों व महिलाओं को सुबह की सैर के लिए गांव में पार्क बनवाने के लिए ग्राम सभा में प्रस्ताव लाया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि सतनाली ब्लॉक का संभवत: ये पहला पार्क हैं और शायद महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित पंचायत स्तर पर एकमात्र पार्क है।

ये है हमारा पार्क

जगह - 220 फिट लंबा और लगभग 100 फिट चौड़ा होगा पार्क

रोशनी - 10 सोलर स्ट्रीट लगा दी गईं हैं करीब एक दर्जन से ज्यादा लगाई जाएंगी

सुरक्षा- 12 सीसीटीवी कैमरों से रखी जाएगी नजर, 1 लाख खर्चा

मूलभूत सुविधा - 2 शौचालयों का निर्माण, पेयजल का इंतजाम

पार्क में होंगी ये सुविधाएं

पार्क को मेंन्टेन रखने व पानी की व्यवस्था के लिए एक बौरवैल का निर्माण करवाया गया है। जिससे लोगों के घरों में पीने के पानी की सप्लाई भी की जा रही है। इसके अलावा पार्क में रोशनी के लिए एक दर्जन से ज्यादा सोलर स्ट्रीट लाइटें लगवाई गई हंै। जो रात्रि को पार्क में रोशनी बिखेरेंगी। इसके अलावा पार्क में शौचालय का निर्माण भी करवाया गया है। वर्तमान में पार्क के चारों ओर ग्रिल व पार्क में लॉन आदि लगवाने का कार्य तेजी से करवाया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा पार्क में टहलने व मॉर्निग वॉक के लिए ट्रैक सहित आराम करने के लिए चेयर, योगा मंच व लॉन सहित अनेक प्रकार की सुविधाएं मौजूद रहेगी।

चाक चौबंद सुरक्षा के लिए लगेंगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे
निर्माणाधीन पार्क केवल महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित रहेगा। ऐसे में पार्क में सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी लगवाए जाएंगे। लगभग आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा उच्च क्वालिटी के कैमरे लगवाए जाएंगे, ताकि पार्क में आने वाली बेटियां व महिलाएं अपने आप को सुरक्षित समझें। इसके साथ ही पार्क की सुरक्षा चाक चौबंद रहे।

