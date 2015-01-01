पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हिदायत:सुजान ने कहा -कोराेनाकाल में ऑक्सीजन का लेवल जरूर चेक कराएं

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण वैश्विक महामारी की चपेट में भारत समेत पूरा विश्व आ चुका है। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन लगातार सभी नागरिकों को इससे बचाव किया के लिए समय समय पर हिदायत जारी करता रहता है, परन्तु हम उन हिदायतों को हल्के में ले रहे हैं। जिससे कोरोना का दौर जो पिछले आठ महीनों से चल रहा है वो कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है।

सरकार की हिदायतों का पालन न करके हम अपनी जान के साथ साथ दूसरों की जान को भी खतरे में डाल रहे है। ये बातें सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता सुजान मालड़ा ने क्षेत्र के लोगों के आक्सीजन लेवल की जांच करते हुए कही। आपको बता दें कि सुजान मालड़ा राजकीय कन्या माध्यमिक विद्यालय खुड़ाना में लिपिक के पद पर कार्यरत है और हरियाणा एजुकेशन मिनिस्ट्रीयल स्टाफ एसोसिएशन के जिला सचिव भी है।

वे पिछले चार महीनों से क्षेत्र के लोगों को कोरोना जैसी वैश्विक महामारी से लोगों को मास्क लगाने, सामाजिक दूरी रखने, बार बार अपने हाथों को सेनिटाइज करने की सलाह देते हुए उनके शरीर की आक्सीजन लेवल की जांच भी करते है। अगर किसी महिला, पुरुष एवं बच्चें का आक्सीजन लेवल सामान्य से कम यानी 90 से कम हो तो उन्हें आक्सीजन लेवल बढ़ाने या चिकित्सक की सलाह लेने को कहा जाता है।

इस नेक कार्य के लिए उन्होंने अपने निजी कोष से एक ऑक्सीमीटर खरीद रखा है। जिसे वह अपने साथ रखता है। छुट्टी के बाद दिन हर रोज एक या दो घंटे लोगों के आक्सीजन लेवल की जांच करते हैं। सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता सुजान मालड़ा ने बताया कि अब तक वो क्षेत्र के 202 लोगों के आक्सीजन लेवल की जांच कर चुके है। उनका मकसद लोगों को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाना है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव की वैक्सीन नही बन जाती है तब तक वो लोगों को इसके प्रति जागरूक करते रहेंगे। आपको बता दें कि सुजान मालड़ा ने पांच सितंबर को उनकी माता जी अतरो देवी की 23वीं पुण्यतिथि पर महेंद्रगढ़ स्थित सतनाली मोड़ पर झुग्गी-झोपड़ी में रहने वाले लोगों को मास्क, हैंड सेनिटाइजर व घरों में छिड़काव के लिए सेनेटाइजर भेंट किया था।

