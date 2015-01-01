पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:अध्यापक बच्चों को स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने के लिए समझाया, डॉक्टरों के यहां भी लगी भीड़

महेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
सरकारी स्कूलों में दूसरे दिन भी छात्र संख्या काफी कम रही। जबकि निजी स्कूलों में संख्या अच्छी-खासी रही। स्कूलों के अध्यापक बच्चों व उनके अभिभावकों को स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने की जानकारी देते नजर आए। उधर उच्च निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए सरकारी अस्पताल में डॉक्टर भी आने वाले बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र बनाते दिखे।

बता दें कि सरकार व शिक्षा विभाग ने सोमवार से प्रदेशभर के सभी सरकार व निजी स्कूलों में 10वीं व 12वीं की बोर्ड की कक्षाएं शुरू कर दी है। पहले दिन तो काफी कम छात्र-छात्राएं स्कूल पहुंचे। जिसका मुख्य कारण स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र नहीं बनना रहा। मंगलवार को भी सरकारी स्कूलों में छात्र संख्या काफी कम रही जबकि निजी विद्यालय में संख्या कुछ ठीक रही। जिन स्कूलों में छात्र पहुंचे उन्हें शिक्षक कोविड के नियमों का पालन करते हुए पढ़ाया।

दो-तीन दिन में छात्र संख्या बढ़ने की है संभावना
एक तो स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र दूसरे सर्दी का प्रकोप भी अचानक से बढ़ना स्कूलों में छात्र संख्या कम रहने का कारण माना जा रहा है। बच्चे अस्पतालों में भीड़ रहने के कारण अपने स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र नहीं बनवा पा रहे हैं। स्कूल प्रबंधन के अनुसार दो-तीन दिन में स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने के बाद स्कूलों में छात्र संख्या बढ़ेगी। उन्होंने अभिभावकों से भी आग्रह किया है कि वे बोर्ड की कक्षा में पढ़ने वाले अपने बच्चों के किसी भी सरकारी अस्पताल के डॉक्टर से स्वास्थ्य प्रमाण पत्र बनवाकर उन्हें स्कूल भेजे ताकि बोर्ड की कक्षाओं की पढ़ाई सुचारू हो सके।

