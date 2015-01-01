पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध जारी:जिला मुख्यालय की मांग को लेकर बार एसोसिएशन का धरना दूसरे दिन भी जारी

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
बार एसोसिएशन के बैनर तले साेमवार काे जिला मुख्यालय की मांग काे लेकर शुरू हुआ अनिश्चितकालीन धरना मंगलवार भी जारी रहा। न्यायालय परिसर में चल रहे इस धरने के दूसरे दिन अनेक अधिवक्ता शामिल हुए। बार प्रधान अजीत यादव की अध्यक्षता में वक्ताओं ने एसोसिएशन की इस मांग काे अपना समर्थन दिया। साथ ही सभी ने मांग पूरी नहीं हाेने तक हर स्थिति में मजबूती से आंदाेलन चलाने की वकालत की।

बता दें कि बार एसोसिएशन की तरफ से बीते वर्ष भी जिला मुख्यालय के महेंद्रगढ़ में स्थापित करने के लिए आंदाेलन शुरू किया था। बाद में विधानसभा चुनाव से पूर्व नारनाैल बार एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों ने सीएम से मुलाकात की थी। इस मुलाकात के दाैरान सीएम ने सहानुभूति पूर्व एसोसिएशन की मांग पर विचार करने का आश्वासन दिया था।

अब जब चुनाव के बाद एक वर्ष बीत गया और सरकार की तरफ से इस मामले में काेई पहल नहीं हुई ताे एसोसिएशन ने दौबारा ने आंदाेलन शुरू किया है। साेमवार काे बार एसोसिएशन के शुरू हुए अनिश्चितकालीन धरने से पूर्व भी एसोसिएशन की तरफ से एसडीएम विश्राम सिंह मीणा के माध्यम से सीएम काे ज्ञापन भेजा गया था। इस ज्ञापन में एसोसिएशन ने सरकार काे 23 नवंबर तक समय देते हुए आंदाेलन शुरू करने की चेतावनी दी थी।

एसो प्रधान अजीत यादव ने कहा कि शादी विवाह का सीजन होने के बावजूद वकीलों में संघर्ष के प्रति उत्साह है। सीएम के आश्वासन के बावजूद एक साल में कोई सार्थक पहल ना करके भांति भांति के पत्राचार करके लोगों में भ्रम फैलाने का काम किया जा रहा हैं। जिससे लोगो में भारी रोष व्याप्त हो गया। इस कारण बार एसोसिएशन को दौबारा से संघर्ष का फैसला लेना पड़ा।

क्षेत्र के साथ पक्षपात पूर्ण रैवाया सहन नहीं होगा। क्षेत्र की जनता के साथ मिल कर संघर्ष को अंजाम तक पहुंचाया जाएगा। इस माैके पर वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता व आर पी एस ग्रुप संस्था के निदेशक डाॅ. ओम प्रकाश यादव एडवोकेट ने धरने पर बैठे वकीलों को कहा कि विस चुनाव कि घोषणा होने व मुख्यमंत्री के आश्वासन के कारण हमारा पिछले साल किया संघर्ष अंजाम तक नहीं जा सका।

इधर, महेंद्रगढ़ बार को कनीना बार का समर्थन, आज रखेंगे वर्क सस्पेंड

कनीना | बार एसोसिएशन कनीना के अधिवक्ताओं की मंगलवार को बार प्रधान कुलदीप रामबास की अध्यक्षता में बैठक की। बैठक के दौरान मंच का संचालन सचिव अखिल अग्रवाल ने किया। जिसमें सभी अधिवक्ताओं ने महेंद्रगढ़ बार के द्वारा जिला मुख्यालय महेंद्रगढ़ बनाए जाने की मांग पर अपने विचार रखे।

सभी अधिवक्ताओं ने सर्व सम्मति से महेंद्रगढ़ बार को अपना समर्थन देते हुए 25 नवंबर को एक दिन का वर्क सस्पेंड रखने का निर्णय लिया है। बार प्रधान कुलदीप रामबास ने बताया कि सभी अधिवक्तागण 25 नवंबर को महेंद्रगढ़ बार में पहुंचकर अपना प्रस्ताव महेंद्रगढ़ बार के समर्थन में देंगे। इस मौके पर बार के सभी अधिवक्तागण उपस्थित रहे।

