पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दाखिले को एक और अवसर:स्नातक में एडमिशन के लिए आवेदन की तिथि बढ़ाकर पांच दिसंबर की गई

महेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महेंद्रगढ़ के राजकीय कॉलेज में दाखिले के लिए आए विद्यार्थी।

अब तक यूजी सांकाओं प्रवेश से वंचित रहे विद्यार्थियाेें के लिए अच्छी खबर है। उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने यूजी में दाखिला लेने के इच्छुक छात्रों को एक और अवसर दिया है। अब तक दाखिले नहीं ले पाए विद्यार्थी 5 दिसंबर तक दाखिला ले सकते हैं। दूसरी तरफ यूजी द्वितीय व तृतीय वर्ष के छात्र-छात्राएं जिन्होंने अब तक अपनी फीस जमा नहीं की है वे 25 नवंबर तक फीस जमा करवा सकते हैं।

बता दें कि यूजी प्रथम वर्ष में दाखिला लेने के लिए 20 नवंबर की तिथि निर्धारित थी। निर्धारित तिथि को भी दाखिला लेने के बाद सरकारी कॉलेजों में 20 से 30 प्रतिशत सीटें रिक्त है। कुछ संकायों में तो यह संख्या 50 प्रतिशत से भी अधिक बताई जा रही है।

रिक्त सीटों को भरने तथा दाखिले से वंचित विद्यार्थियों को उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने एक ओर अवसर दिया है। अब छात्र-छात्राएं जिन भी सरकारी कॉलेजों में सीटें रिक्त है वहां ऑनलाइन अपना आवेदन कर दाखिला ले सकता है। रिक्त सीटों की संख्या के बारे में पोर्टल के साथ-साथ संबंधित कॉलेज से जानकारी ली जा सकती है।

निर्धारित समय तक अपनी फीस जमा कराएं आवेदक

कॉलेजों में फीस जमा करवाने की तिथि उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने बढ़ाकर अब 25 नवंबर कर दी है। इसका लाभ द्वितीय व तृतीय वर्ष के छात्र-छात्राओं को मिलेगा। राजकीय कॉलेज के नोडल अधिकारी एलएन यादव ने बताया कि यूजी द्वितीय व तृतीय वर्ष के छात्र-छात्राओं को फीस जमा करवाने के लिए पहले 5 नवंबर तक का समय दिया गया था। काफी छात्र-छात्राएं निर्धारित समय तक अपनी फीस जमा नहीं करवा पाए थे।

उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने ऐसे छात्र-छात्राओं को अपनी फीस जमा करवाने का अवसर देते हुए फीस जमा करवाने की तिथि बढ़ाकर 25 नवंबर तक कर दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि राजकीय कॉलेजों में फीस केवल ऑनलाइन ही जमा होगी जबकि निजी व एडिड कॉलेजों में फीस ऑफलाइन जमा करवा सकते हैं।

पीजी कॉलेज में यूजी संकायों में 308 सीटें रिक्त

कॉलेज प्रशासन के अनुसार उनके कॉलेज में विभिन्न संकायों में कुल 1280 सीटें निर्धारित है। जिनमें से अब तक 972 सीटों पर दाखिले हो चुके हैं। 308 सीटें रिक्त है। सबसे ज्यादा सीटें बीएससी मेडिकल में 103 तथा बीए में 83 सीटें खाली है।

नॉन मेडिकल में 64, बीकॉम में 47 तथा बीसीए में 11 सीटें खाली है। इसी प्रकार से राजकीय महिला कॉलेज में भी विभिन्न संकायों में 20 से 30 प्रतिशत तक सीटें रिक्त बताई जा रही है। यहां भी छात्राएं अवसर का लाभ उठा सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें