आरोप:विधायक ने जिला मुख्यालय के आंदोलन को किसानों का बताकर जनता को फिर किया गुमराह

महेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 24 घंटे में महेंद्रगढ़ की जनता से मांगे माफी नहीं तो करेंगे कानूनी कार्रवाई : कुलदीप यादव

सरताज जनसेवा ग्रुप के पीआरओ कुलदीप यादव ने मंगलवार कहा कि विधायक दान सिंह झूठ बोलकर क्षेत्र की जनता को गुमराह कर रहे हैं। साेमवार काे जिला मुख्यालय के लिए हुए महेंद्रगढ़ बंद ओर प्रदर्शन को उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया में किसान आंदोलन का दर्जा दे दिया। जबकि ये बंद किसी पार्टी विशेष या संगठन का नहीं, अपितु पूरे महेंद्रगढ़ के सभी वर्ग ने जिला मुख्यालय के लिए किया था।

दूसरा उन्होंने कहा कि अलग अलग जिले बना दिए जाएं। जबकि यहां की जनता जिला मुख्यालय के लिये संघर्ष कर रही है। कुलदीप यादव ने कहा कि विधायक दान सिंह 24 घंटे में आकर महेंद्रगढ़ की जनता से माफी मांगे, नहीं तो उनके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई करेंगे और उनका विरोध करेंगे। अगर उनमें संघर्ष करने का दम है तो सरकार पर दबाव बनाये की जिला मुख्यालय यहां स्थापित हो।

जो ये सलाह दे रहे है अलग जिला बनाने की तो 10 साल जब उनकी सरकार थी, तब कहा सो रहे थे। आज भी आपकी पार्टी के नेता भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा विधानसभा में प्रतिपक्ष के पद पर है। वाे एक काम करें हुड्डा से ये प्रेस नोट दिलवा दें कि महेंद्रगढ़ का मुख्यालय यहां होना चाहिए। जनता मान लेंगी कि वाे महेंद्रगढ़ हितैषी हो। कुलदीप यादव ने कहा कि विधायक दान सिंह यहां की जनता के हक ओर अधिकार दिलाने में पूर्ण रूप से फैल साबित हो चुके हैं। न ही विधानसभा में आवाज उठा पा रहे हैं। इसलिए उन्हें नैतिकता के आधार पर अपने विधायक पद से इस्तीफा दे देना चाहिए।

