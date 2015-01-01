पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:नगरपालिका में शुरू हुआ रैन बसेरा, बैड व रजाइयों का प्रबंधन पालिका ने किया

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
क्षेत्र में कड़ाके की ठंड का प्रकोप होने के बाद नगरपालिका ने भी अपने रैन बसेरा शुरु कर दिया है। पालिका कार्यालय की छत के उपर बनाए गए रैन बसेरे की साफ-सफाई करवाकर बैड व रजाइयों का प्रबंधन पालिका ने कर दिया है। अब कोई भी जरूरतमंद व्यक्ति ठंड में यहां रात बीता सकते हैं।

बता दें कि महेंद्रगढ़ में रैन बसेरा शुरु नहीं होने के कारण लोगों को रात बस स्टैंड व रेलवे स्टेशनों पर काटनी पड़ रही थी। रात के समय बस स्टैंड व रेलवे स्टेशनों पर रात बीताने वालों को सामाजिक संगठनों के लोग कंबल व शॉल बांटने का कार्य कर रहे हैं। परंतु पालिका द्वारा ऐसे लोगों की सुविधा के लिए कोई इंतजाम नहीं किए जा रहे थे। भास्कर ने लोगों की इस परेशानी को बीते दिवस प्रमुखता से उठाया था जिस पर पालिका प्रशासन की नींद खुली और इसे शुरु करवाया। इस विषय में पालिका जेई रोहित कुमार ने बताया कि पालिका में रैन बसेरा शुरु करवा दिया गया है। ठंड से बचाव को लेकर जरूरतमंद लोग इसका लाभ उठा सकते हैं।

