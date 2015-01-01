पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उठान गति धीमी:मंडी में पग रखने की जगह नहीं, अव्यवस्था के बीच खरीद करने को मजबूर हैं एजेंसी

महेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मिट्टी का नहीं, मंडी में लगा यह बाजरे का ऊंचा टीला है।
  • टोकनों की संख्या पर कोई लगाम नहीं, मार्केट कमेटी हुई सख्त
  • एक-एक गाड़ी को ही दी मंडी में प्रवेश की छूट

अनाज मंडी में बाजरे की खरीद को लेकर मार्केट कमेटी ने कुछ सख्त कदम उठाए हैं, परंतु टोकनों की बढ़ी हुई संख्या से मंडी में खरीद व्यवस्था नियामनुसार नहीं चल पा रही है। आज भी मंडी में फड़ पर बड़े ढेरों के अंदर ही खरीद बिना किसी रोक-टोक के चल रही है। अब बाजरा खरीद का 20 नवंबर तक का शेड्यूल माना जा रहा है। मंगलवार को मंडी में खरीद एजेंसी ने शाम करीब पांच बजे तक साढे पांच हजार क्विंटल बाजरा खरीद लिया था।

बता दें कि महेंद्रगढ़ मंडी में खरीद को लेकर मार्केट कमेटी की ओर से प्रतिदिन साढे तीन सौ के करीब टोकन जारी किए जा रहे हैं और मंडी में जगह नहीं होने के कारण दिन-रात अव्यवस्था के बीच एजेंसी खरीद करने को मजबूर है। इस बार टोकन विभाग के उच्च अधिकारियों की ओर से जारी होने के चलते मंडी की क्षमता व व्यवस्था देखने की बजाय खरीद को हर हाल में नियमानुसार हो चाहे अनियमानुसार पूरी करने का मन बनाया हुआ है।

बीते एक पखवाड़े से भी अधिक समय से मंडी में टोकनों की संख्या अधिक होने के चलते 5 से 7 फुट ऊंचे एक ही ढेर में दर्जनों लोगों का बाजरा खरीदा जा रहा है। किसानों के बाजरे के साथ-साथ सौदागरों का बाजरा भी बड़े ढेर में मिलकर सरकारी कट्टों में पैक हो रहा है।

मौका देख कुछ लोग तो मंडी में बाजरे को गाड़ियों से सीधे कट्टों में पैक करने का भी अवसर नहीं गंवा रहे हैं। शहर के हुडा सैक्टर में अस्थाई खरीद केन्द्र की घोषणा महेंद्रगढ़ में महज चुनावी घोषणा की तरह साबित हो रही है और मंडी में एजेंसी को उच्च अधिकारियों के निर्देश पर नियमों को ताक पर रखकर खरीद करनी पड़ रही है।

मंडी में गाड़ियों पर लगाई रोक

गड़बड़ी की आशंका के चलते मार्केट कमेटी अब कुछ सख्त हो गई है। पहले जहां मंडी के तीनों प्रवेश द्वारों से बाजरे से भरी गाड़ियां आ-जा रही थी। जिससे मंडी में चल रही खरीद में गड़बड़ी भी बढ़ रही थी। अब इस पर रोक लगाने को लेकर मार्केट कमेटी अधिकारी द्वारा सभी गेटों से गाड़ियों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगाते हुए मेन गेट से ही प्रवेश दिया जा रहा है। मंगलवार से मंडी में एक-एक कर ही गाड़ियों को प्रवेश दिया गया ताकी सौदागरों का बाजरा मंडी के अंदर न पहुंच सके।

5 बजे तक 316 के टोकन हुए जनरेट

मंडी में बाजरा खरीद को लेकर 332 किसानों को बुलाया गया। शाम पांच बजे तक 316 किसानों के टोकन जनरेट हो चुके थे। उधर खरीद एजेंसी हैफेड द्वारा 270 किसानों से करीब 5500 क्विंटल बाजरा खरीद लिया था तथा शेष किसानों के बाजरे की खरीद जारी थी। मंडी में उठान गति भी अब धीमी पड़ती नजर आ रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें