पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:फड़ पर जगह नहीं, सड़कों पर लगने लगे ढेर; जिले की अनाजमंडियों में बाजरे की सरकारी खरीद जारी

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कनीना मेंं खरीद करते अधिकारी।

नगर की अनाजमंडी में गुरुवार को बाजरे की खरीद जारी रही। जगह के अभाव में जहां किसानों को रोड पर बाजरा डालना पड़ा वहीं फड़ पर भी ढेरियों को ढेर में ही मिलाना पड़ा। पूरी मंडी बाजरे से अटी होने तथा जगह नहीं होने के बावजूद भी जैसे-तैसे बाजरे को मंडी में ही हजम कर खरीदने का कार्य जारी है।

बता दें कि मंडी में जगह के अभाव में किसान व व्यापारी अब फड़ के अलावा रोड पर या फिर अपने-अपने प्रतिष्ठानों के सामने बड़े ढेर लगवाने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं। ऐसे में फायदा उन लोगों को मिल रहा है जिन्हें बाहरी बाजरे का स्टॉक किया है।

ऐसा बाजरा बड़े ढेर के नीचे डालकर उस पर किसानों का लोकल बाजरा डालकर या फिर दड़ा कर यानी मिलाकर सरकार की झोली में डालने का काम किया जा रहा है। बाजरा बाहरी होने तथा मंडी में किस प्रकार से बाजरे की खरीद हो रही है यह सब स्थानीय प्रशासन की नजरों के सामने हो रहा है परंतु प्रशासन की चुप्पी का खामियाजा कहीं बीते सरसों खरीद की तरह अन्य अधिकारियों को न भुगतना पड़ जाए।

333 को भेजे मैसेज, शाम तक 326 के कटे टोकन
मंडी में बाजरा खरीद को लेकर क्षेत्र के 333 किसानों को मैसेज भेजे गए जिनमें से शाम पांच बजे तक 326 किसानों के टोकन जनरेट हुए। उधर हैफेड परचेजर द्वारा समाचार लिखे जाने तक करीब 314 किसानों से करीब 8500 क्विंटल बाजरे की खरीद की। तय मापदंड के अनुसार नहीं मिलने के कारण परचेजर द्वारा 3 किसानों की ढेरियां रिजेक्ट की गई।

हुडा सेक्टर में है काफी खाली जगह
पाली व आकोदा के अस्थाई खरीद केन्द्रों को रद्द करने के बाद सारा दवाब महेंद्रगढ़ की मंडी पर पड़ गया। मंडी में टोकनों की संख्या बढ़ने पर विभाग द्वारा हुडा सैक्टर को बाजरा खरीद का अस्थाई केन्द्र बनाने की घोषणा तो कर दी परंतु यहां खरीद के लिए किसानों को शेड्यूल जारी करना भूल गया।

सैक्टर में काफी चौड़े रोड है जहां खरीद अच्छी प्रकार से अलग-अलग ढेरियां बनाकर की जा सकती है। महेंद्रगढ़ के नए डीसी द्वारा भी हुडा सैक्टर में खरीद को लेकर शेड्यूल जारी करवाने का आश्वासन बीते सोमवार को दिया था परंतु अभी तक शेड्यूल जारी नहीं हो सकता है।

कनीना के खरीद केन्द्रों पर गुरुवार को 469 किसानों से खरीदा गया 14247 क्विंटल बजारा

कनीना कस्बे में गुरुवार को भी समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरे की खरीद जारी रही। गुरुवार को कनीना कस्बे से खंड के 469 किसानों से करीब 14247 क्विंटल बाजरे की खरीद हुई। बता दें कि कनीना कस्बे में दो खरीद केन्द्रों के माध्यम से किसानों से बाजरे की खरीद की जा रही है। हैफेड अधिकारी सतेन्द्र यादव ने बताया कि गुरुवार को कनीना मंडी से 350 किसानों से 10850 क्विंटल बाजरे की खरीद की गई है।

वहीं दो ढेरियों में मापदंड के अनुसार बाजरा न होने पर रिजेक्ट किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि कनीना मंडी स्थित खरीद केन्द्र से अभी तक 4243 किसानों से 126268 क्विंटल सरसों की खरीद की जा चुकी है। इसके साथ-साथ बाजरे का उठान कार्य भी खरीद के साथ-साथ ही करवाया जा रहा है। गुरुवार को कनीना मंडी से 3500 बैगों का उठान कार्य करवाया गया है।

अभी तक कनीना मंडी स्थित खरीद केन्द्र से बाजरे के 219483 बैगों का उठान कार्य करवाया जा चुका है। वहीं बाजरे के 33053 बैगों का उठान कार्य बाकी है। जिसे भी जल्द ही पूर्ण करवा दिया जाएगा। वहीं गोशाला रोड़ स्थित खरीद केन्द्र पर भी गुरुवार को 119 किसानों से 3397 क्विंटल बाजरे की खरीद की गई है। वहीं दो ढेरियों में मापदंड के अनुसार बाजरा न होने पर रिजेक्ट किया गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि गोशाला रोड़ स्थित खरीद केन्द्र से अभी तक 334 किसानों से 9776 क्विंटल सरसों की खरीद की जा चुकी है। इसके साथ-साथ बाजरे का उठान कार्य भी खरीद के साथ-साथ ही करवाया जा रहा है। गुरुवार को गोशाला रोड़ स्थित केन्द्र से 1275 बैगों का उठान कार्य करवाया गया है।

अभी तक गोशाला रोड़ स्थित खरीद केन्द्र से बाजरे के 7594 बैगों का उठान कार्य करवाया जा चुका है। वहीं बाजरे के 11958 बैगों का उठान कार्य बाकी है। जिसे भी जल्द ही पूर्ण करवा दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें