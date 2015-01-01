पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस विशेष:इस बार दो दिन मनाई जाएगी धनतेरस, बर्तन और ज्वैलरी खरीदना शुभ

सतनाली मंडी4 घंटे पहले
  • त्रयोदशी तिथि 12 नवम्बर को रात 9:31 से शुरू होकर 13 नवंबर को सायं 6:01 बजे तक रहेगी जारी

दीपावली का त्योहार 5 दिनों तक चलता है। जिसकी शुरुआत धनतेरस से हो जाती है। धनतेरस कार्तिक मास की कृष्ण पक्ष की त्रयोदशी को मनाया जाता है। कार्तिक मास की तेरस यानी दीपावली से दो दिन पहले आने वाला धनतेरस पर्व तिथि गति समीकरण के चलते इस बार दो दिन मनाया जाएगा। जानकारी देते हुए पं. कृष्ण कुमार शर्मा नांवा ने बताया कि धनतेरस के दिन माता लक्ष्मी, भगवान कुबेर और भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा का विधान है।

उन्होंने बताया कि मान्यतानुसार धनतेरस के दिन क्षीर सागर के मंथन के दौरान ही मां लक्ष्मी और भगवान कुबेर प्रकट हुए थे। इसी कारण धनतेरस के दिन सोने-चांदी और बर्तन खरीदना शुभ माना जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि दीपावली के पर्व का आगाज धनतेरस से ही माना जाता है और धनतेरस पर यमराज के निमित दीपदान किया जाता है जिससे अपमृत्यु का भय नहीं रहता।

12 व 13 नवंबर को दो दिन मनाया जाएगा धनतेरस पर्व

शर्मा नांवा ने बताया कि इस बार भगवान धनवंतरी के पूजन का पर्व धनतेरस 12 व 13 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि धनतेरस का पर्व को दो दिन मनाए जाने के पीछे कारण यह है कि 12 नवम्बर को रात्रि 9:31 बजे त्रयोदशी तिथि शुरू हो जाएगी जो अगले दिन 13 नवंबर को सांय 6.01 बजे तक रहेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि त्रयोदशी तिथि और हस्त नक्षत्र का साथ होने से धनतेरस का पर्व इसी रात्रि से शुरू हो जाएगा।

इसके अलावा 12 नवम्बर को प्रदोषकाल में त्रयोदशी रहने से इस दिन ही धनतेरस शास्त्र संवत मानी गई है। इसके अलावा 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस पर्व मनाने का कारण है कि 12 नवम्बर को रात 9:31 से शुरू हुई त्रयोदशी तिथि अगले दिन 13 नवंबर सांय 6.01 बजे तक रहेगी। अत: इस बार धनतेरस का पर्व दो दिन मनाया जाएगा।

धनतेरस पर क्यों खरीदे जाते हैं बर्तन और सोने-चांदी के जेवर

शर्मा नांवा ने बताया कि शास्त्रानुसार कार्तिक कृष्ण पक्ष की त्रयोदशी तिथि को समुंद्र मंथन से धन्वन्तरि प्रकट हुए। उन्होंने बताया कि धन्वन्तरी जब प्रकट हुए थे तो उनके हाथों में अमृत से भरा कलश था। भगवान धन्वन्तरी कलश लेकर प्रकट हुए थे, इसलिए ही इस दिन बर्तन खरीदने की परंपरा है।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस दिन विशेषकर पीतल और चांदी के बर्तन खरीदना चाहिए, क्योंकि पीतल महर्षि धन्वंतरी का धातु है। इससे घर में आरोग्य, सौभाग्य और स्वास्थ्य लाभ होता है। धनतेरस के दिन धन के देवता कुबेर और यमदेव की पूजा अर्चना का विशेष महत्त्व है। इस दिन को धन्वंतरि जयंती के नाम से भी जाना जाता है।

धनतेरस पूजा विधि

शर्मा नांवा ने बताया कि संध्याकाल में पूजा करने से विशेष फल की प्राप्ति होती है। पूजा के स्थान पर उत्तर दिशा की तरफ भगवान कुबेर और धन्वन्तरि की मूर्ति स्थापना कर उनकी पूजा करनी चाहिए। इनके साथ ही माता लक्ष्मी और भगवान श्रीगणेश की पूजा का विधान है।

ऐसी मान्यता है कि भगवान कुबेर को सफेद मिठाई, जबकि धनवंतरी को पीली मिठाई का भोग लगाना चाहिए, क्योंकि धन्वन्तरि को पीली वस्तु अधिक प्रिय है। उन्होंने बताया कि पूजा में फूल, फल, चावल, रोली, चंदन, धूप व दीप का इस्तेमाल करना फलदायक होता है। धनतेरस के अवसर पर यमदेव के नाम से एक दीपक निकालने की भी प्रथा हैं। अत: दीप जलाकर श्रद्धाभाव से यमराज को नमन करना चाहिए।

धनतेरस पर दक्षिण दिशा में दीप जलाने का महत्त्व

पं. शर्मा नांवा ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर दक्षिण दिशा में दिया जलाया जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि पौराणिक कथाओं के अनुसार एक दिन दूत ने बातों ही बातों में यमराज से प्रश्न किया कि अकाल मृत्यु से बचने का कोई उपाय है? इस प्रश्न का उत्तर देते हुए यमदेव ने कहा कि जो प्राणी धनतेरस की सांय यम के नाम पर दक्षिण दिशा में दिया जलाकर रखता है उसकी अकाल मृत्यु नहीं होती।

इस मान्यता के अनुसार धनतेरस की शाम लोग आंगन में यम देवता के नाम पर दक्षिण दिशा की ओर दीप जलाकर रखते हैं। फलस्वरूप उपासक और उसके परिवार को मृत्युदेव यमराज के कोप से सुरक्षा मिलती है। विशेषरूप से यदि घर की लक्ष्मी इस दिन दीपदान करें तो पूरा परिवार स्वस्थ रहता है।

