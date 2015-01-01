पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मंडी में कपास बेचने की बुकिंग शुरू:कपास की खरीद सुचारू करने को अटेली में टोकन बुकिंग शुरू

मंडी अटेली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बुकिंग सोमवार से बुधवार के बीच 11 से 2 बजे तक होगी मंडी में कपास बेचने की 19 नवम्बर तक की बुकिंग हो चुकी है

भास्कर न्यूज | मंडी अटेली अटेली अनाज मंडी में कपास व बाजरे की न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर सरकारी खरीद जारी है। कपास की खरीद को सुचारू व व्यवस्थित करने के लिए सोमवार को मंडी में कपास बेचने के लिए किसानों को बुकिंग टोकन जारी किये गये। बुकिंग सोमवार से बुधवार के बीच 11 से 2 बजे तक होगी। मंडी में कपास बेचने की 19 नवम्बर तक की बुकिंग हो चुकी हैं। बुकिंग के बाद ही मंडी में कपास की गुणवत्ता की जांच करने के बाद सरकारी खरीद होगी। इस सप्ताह में गुरुवार व शुक्रवार को ही कपास की खरीद होगी। बीच में दीपावली का पर्व कारण खरीद नहीं होगी। सीसीआई (कॉटन कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया) ने परचेजर आकाश विजय सिंह ने बताया कि अटेली अनाज मंडी में दो कॉटन मीलों को इसके लिए अधिकृत किया हुआ हैं। दोनों मिलों में क्षमता से अधिक कपास आने पर निर्धारित वार पर खरीद नहीं हो पा रही हैं। मंडी के सचिव यदुराज यादव ने बताया कि किसान कपास की खरीद को सुचारू व व्यवस्था करने के लिए किसान मंडी में बुकिंग टोकन लेकर ही आये। यह व्यवस्था किसानों के समय व उनके आगमन को व्यवस्थित करने के लिए यह प्रावधान किया गया हैं। कपास अपने साथ किसान मेरी फसल मेरा ब्योरा की पर्ची व आधार कार्ड लेकर आये। मंडी में दूसरे जिले के किसानों के आने के कारण किसानों की संख्या अधिक होने के कारण यह व्यवस्था बनाई गई है। कपास को बेचने के लिए सरकार द्वारा पुन: पोर्टल खोलने के कारण किसानों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही हैं। बता दें कि मंडी में अभी तक कपास के 244 किसानों 5034 क्विंटल खरीद हो चुकी हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार वैसे अटेली मार्केट कमेटी में प्रारंभ में कपास के रजिस्टर्ड 439 पंजीकृत किसान थे लेकिन दाेबारा पोर्टल खोलने पर सोमवार दोपहर तक 1500 से अधिक किसान पंजीकृत हो गये हैं तथा जिले में 10 हजार से भी अधिक किसानों कपास बेचने के लिए अपना पंजीकरण करवा दिया है। मंडी में 7950 किसानों की 2 लाख 15 हजार क्विंटल की खरीद हो चुकी हैं। अटेली अनाज मंडी में 1012 बाजरे के किसानों ने ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण कराया हुआ हैं। खरीद एजेंसी हैफेड के मैनेजर जगराम यादव ने बताया कि 80 प्रतिशत खरीदे गये बाजरे की लिफ्टिंग हो चुकी हैं।

कनीना कस्बे से सोमवार को 506 किसानों से खरीदा गया 14894 क्विंटल बाजरा

कनीना | कनीना कस्बे में सोमवार को भी सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरे की खरीद जारी रही। सोमवार को कस्बे के दोनों केंदों पर 506 किसानों से करीब 14894 क्विंटल बाजरे की खरीद की गई। सोमवार को एसडीएम रणबीर सिंह ने भी खरीद केंद्र का दौरा की बाजरे की खरीद का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान उन्होंने सभी कर्मचारियों को सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित मापदंडों के आधार पर ही बाजरे की खरीद करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि बाजरे की खरीद को लेकर किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही को बरदाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। हैफेड अधिकारी सतेन्द्र यादव ने बताया कि कनीना कस्बे में किसानों से बाजरा खरीदने के लिए दो केन्द्र बनाए हुए है। जिनके माध्यम से सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित समर्थन मूल्य पर किसानों से बाजरे की खरीद की जा रही है। सोमवार को कनीना मंडी स्थित खरीद केन्द्र से 353 किसानों से 10457 क्विंटल बाजरे की खरीद की गई है। वहीं एक ढेरी में मापदंडों के अनुसार बाजरा न होने पर उसे रिजेक्ट किया गया है। कनीना मंडी स्थित खरीद केंद्र से अभी तक 7353 किसानों से 216208 क्विंटल बाजरे की खरीद की जा चुकी है। सोमवार को कनीना मंडी से बाजरे के 15000 बैगों का उठान कार्य करवाया गया है। अभी तक कनीना मंडी स्थित खरीद केन्द्र से बाजरे के 404434 बैगों का उठान कार्य करवाया जा चुका है। बाजरे के 27982 बैगों का उठान कार्य बाकी है। जिसे भी जल्द ही पूर्ण करवा दिया जाएगा। वहीं गोशाला रोड़ स्थित खरीद केन्द्र पर भी सोमवार को 153 किसानों से 4437 क्विंटल बाजरे की खरीद की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि गोशाला रोड़ स्थित खरीद केन्द्र से अभी तक 1656 किसानों से 47843 क्विंटल बाजरे की खरीद की जा चुकी है। सोमवार को गोशाला रोड़ स्थित केंद्र से बाजरे के 7000 बैगों का उठान कार्य करवाया गया है। अभी तक गोशाला रोड़ स्थित खरीद केंद्र से बाजरे के 75932 बैगों का उठान कार्य करवाया जा चुका है। वहीं बाजरे के 19754 बैगों का उठान कार्य बाकी है। जिसे भी जल्द ही पूर्ण करवा दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें