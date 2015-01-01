पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:विद्यार्थियों को गुड टच व बैड टच के बारे में बताया

महेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
चाइल्डलाइन महेंद्रगढ़ द्वारा आयोजित ‘चाइल्डलाइन से दोस्ती सप्ताह’ कार्यक्रम के तहत शपथ ग्रहण प्रोग्राम चाइल्डलाइन के कॉर्डिनेटर व टीम मेंबर्स ने क्षेत्र के अधिकांश विद्यालयों में जाकर जागरूकता अभियान चलाया जिसमें मदर्स स्कूल अटेली, रामचन्द्र स्कूल कनीना, एम डी एस स्कूल बेवल, सरस्वती शिक्षा निकेतन स्कूल माजरा कलां आदि विभिन्न विद्यालयों के विद्यार्थियों तथा अध्यापकों को जागरूक करते हुए विद्यार्थियों को गुड टच-बैड टच, यौन शोषण तथा बच्चों से संबंधित अन्य समस्याओं से अवगत कराया।

1098 हेल्पलाइन के बारे में तथा चाइल्ड एक्ट के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी देते हुए शपथ दिलवाई। विद्यार्थियों तथा अध्यापकों ने शपथ लेते हुए यह पर्ण लिया कि हम बच्चों से जुड़ी हुई हर समस्या के लिए तत्पर रहेंगे।

इस अवसर पर महेंद्रगढ़ चाइल्डलाइन के कॉर्डीनेटर साहिल यादव ने बच्चों से जुड़ी हुई समस्याओं के बारे में अधिकारियों को अवगत कराया तथा चाइल्डलाइन के हैल्पलाइन नम्बर 1098 से संबंधित जानकारी देते हुए इस प्रोग्राम के तहत उन्हें बच्चों की हर संभव मदद करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया।

