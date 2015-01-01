पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने चौपहिया वाहनों के काटे चालान

महेंद्रगढ़6 घंटे पहले
रोड पर खड़ी गाड़ी का चालान करते ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मी।

ट्रैफिक पुलिस के सक्रिय होने के बाद भी महेंद्रगढ़ के मेन मार्गों व बाजारों में जाम की स्थिति से निजाम नहीं मिल रही है। सोमवार को ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने शहर के विभिन्न मार्गों पर करीब दो दर्जन से अधिक चालान काटे। बावजूद इसके नगर के मेन बाजारों में नो पार्किंग जोन में वाहन खड़े दिखे।

महेंद्रगढ़ शहर में बीते कुछ दिनों से लगातार ट्रैफिक पुलिस ट्रैफिक नियमों का पालन नहीं करने वाले वाहन चालकों के चालान कर रही है। इसी कड़ी में सोमवार को भी ट्रैफिक पुलिस सीएसडी कैंटीन के पास रोड पर खड़ी गाड़ियों के चालान करती रही।

गाड़ियों में चालक नहीं होने के कारण कुछ परेशान आई, परंतु ट्रैफिक पुलिस के कर्मचारी गाड़ी नंबर से ही गाड़ी मालिकों के नंबर ऑनलाइन निकाल उन्हें उनकी गाड़ी के चालान किए जाने की जानकारी देते रहे। लोग करते रहे शिकायत: जब ट्रैफिक पुलिस सीएसडी कैंटीन के पास चालान कर रही थी तो उसे देखकर कुछ लोग तो गाड़ियों को वहां से भगा ले गए। दो-तीन गाड़ियों के चालान वहां काटे।

इसी दौरान आसपास के लोगों ने वहां ट्रैफिक पुलिस को किलोरोड पर, अंबेडकर चौक, विश्वकर्मा चौक तथा बालाजी चौक के पास नो पार्किंग में खड़े वाहनों के कारण आमजन को व व्यापारियों को होने वाली परेशानियों से अवगत करवाते हुए उनके भी चालान करने को कहा। परंतु ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने उनकी बातों पर कोई विशेष गौर न करते हुए अपनी कार्रवाई कर वहां से लौट गए।

लोगों ने स्थानीय व जिला प्रशासन से मांग की है कि नो पार्किंग में खड़े होने वाले वाहनों के खिलाफ लगातार कार्रवाई की जाए। क्योंकि महेंद्रगढ़ के बाजारों में इनके कारण काफी विकट समस्या बनी हुई है। दमकल विभाग की गाड़ी, एंबुलेंस तक की गाड़ियों को निकलने की जगह नहीं मिलती।

आमजन बाजारों से पैदल नहीं निकल सकता। ऐसे में पुलिस व पालिका प्रशासन मिलकर नगर के बाजारों में अतिक्रमण व रोड पर खड़े वाहनों के खिलाफ सख्ती से कार्रवाई करें तो निश्चित रुप से नगर के बाजार जाम मुक्त हो जाएंगे।

