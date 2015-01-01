पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:रोजगार विभाग की साइट पर मूल दस्तावेज अपलोड नहीं होने से बेरोजगार रहे परेशान

मंडी अटेली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रोजगार कार्यालय में 1 नवंबर से बेरोजगारी भत्ते के लिए अभ्यार्थियों आवेदनों के पंजीकरण का कार्य किया जा रहा है। परंतु रोजगार कार्यालय की साइट बहुत धीमी गति से चलने के कारण अभ्यार्थियों के दस्तावेज ऑनलाइन नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। ऐसे में बेरोजगारों को अपने दस्तावेज पंजीकरण करने का समय निकल जाने का खतरा सताने लगा है। इसके लिए बेरोजगार खासे परेशान हैं।

बता दें कि जिले में बेरोजगारी भत्ते के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन पंजीकरण करवाने का कार्य 1 नवंबर से चल रहा है। रोजगार कार्यालय के अनुसार बेरोजगारी भत्ता पाने के इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी 30 नवंबर तक रोजगार कार्यालय की साइट पर ऑनलाइन अपने मूल दस्तावेजों का पंजीकरण करवा सकते हैं।

इस प्रकार पिछले 11 दिनों से ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण का कार्य चल रहा है, लेकिन रोजगार कार्यालय की साइड बहुत धीमी गति से चलने के कारण अभी भी प्रमाण पत्र अपलोड नहीं हो रहे हैं। बेरोजगार विकास, नीरज, महेश सैनी, विक्की आर्य व योगेश आदि ने बताया कि हमने हलफिया बयान व दूसरी औपचारिकताएं पूरी करी ली है, लेकिन प्रमाण पत्र अपलोड नहीं होने से दिक्कत बनी हुई।

विभाग के कर्मी यह कह कर पल्ला झाड़ रहे है कि साइट आगे से ही बंद है हम क्या करे। बेरोजगारी भत्ताा पाने के लिए प्रार्थी की आयु 21 से 35 वर्ष के बीच होनी चाहिए। परिवार के सभी साधनों की वार्षिक आय 3 लाख से अधिक न होने पर भत्ते के लिए ऑनलाइन कर सकता है।

आवेदन करने के बाद फार्म का प्रिंट ले कर उसके साथ प्रार्थी का राशन कार्ड यदि अलग हो तो माता-पिता के राशन कार्ड की कॉपी आवेदन के साथ लगानी होती हैं। प्रार्थी को अपने आवेदन के साथ आधार कार्ड हरियाणा रिहायशी प्रमाण पत्र पीएनबी बैंक की कापी 16 कॉलम का स्वयं घोषणा पत्र दो फोटो के साथ अपनी फाइल तैयार करके संबंधित रोजगार कार्यालय में जमा करवानी होती है।

जिले में 16498 पंजीकृत बेरोजगार :

जिले में अलग अलग योग्यताओं के तहत अभी कुल 16498 पंजीकृत बेरोजगार है। इनमें 12 कक्षा के आधार पर 1031 बेरोजगारों को 900 रुपए प्रति माह व स्नातक व स्नातकोत्तर के आधार पर 458 बेरोजगार 1500 रुपए प्रति माह ले रहे हैं। इसके अलावा सक्षम के तहत कार्यालय में पंजीकृत बेरोजगार विभिन्न विभागों में कार्य कर भत्ता प्राप्त कर रहे हैं।

