विरोध:लव जिहाद के खिलाफ विभिन्न संगठनों ने किया प्रदर्शन

मंडी अटेली5 घंटे पहले
बल्लभगढ़ में लव जेहाद का पुतला जलाते प्रदर्शनकारी ।

बल्लभगढ़ में कॉलेज छात्रा निकिता की हत्या के विरोध में संघ परिवार के विभिन्न संगठनों ने गुरुवार नये स्टैंड के सामने रोष प्रदर्शन किया तथा लव जिहाद का पुतला जलाया। इस कारण रेड पर करीब 15 मिनट तक आवागमन भी बाधित हो गया। हालांकि दोनों आरोपी गिरफ्तार कर लिए गए हैं।

प्रदर्शन करने वाले संगठनों में बजरंग दल, हरियाणा करणी सेना, विश्व हिन्दू परिषद, गोरक्षक दल, अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद शामिल रहे। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने कहा कि यह बल्लभगढ़ में एक लड़की को सरेआम अगुवा करने और उसमें विफल होने पर उसे गोली मारने की घटना निंदनीय है।

इस मौके पर राकेश तंवर, जेपी खेड़ी, अरुण चौहान, सचिन भगवाधारी, राहुल, अशोक चौहान, गौरव शर्मा, विक्रम महासर, सवितराज बजरंग दल, अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद नगर मंत्री राहुल यादव, संजय समेत अनेक कार्यकर्ता शामिल रहे। नये बस स्टैंड पर हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन व पुतला जलाने के कार्यक्रम में संघ परिवार के विभिन्न संगठनों द्वारा खास धर्म के खिलाफ अमर्यादित शब्दों को लेकर समाज के बुद्धिजीवी वर्ग का कहना है कि एक व्यक्ति द्वारा किए गए कृत्य को सारे समाज को नहीं लपेटना चाहिए। इस तरह की प्रदर्शनों से समाज में नफरत व हिंसा फैल सकती है। प्रशासन को शासन को इन पर अंकुश लगाना चाहिए।

