खेलो इंडिया:बाघोत में जिलास्तरीय कुश्ती स्पर्धा के विजेताओं को किया सम्मानित

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
सरदार पटेल अखाड़ा बाघाेत में मंगलवार को खेलो इंडिया के तहत आयोजित जिला स्तरीय कुश्ती में विजेता रहे खिलाड़ियों काे ग्रामीणों के द्वारा सम्मानित किया गया। अखाड़े के पहलवान नरेन्द्र ने बताया कि एसडी स्कूल में खेलों इंडिया के तहत एक व दो नवम्बर को जिला स्त्रीय खेल प्रतियोगिताओं का आयाेजन किया गया था। जिसमें अखाड़े के 6 पहलवानों ने अपना दमखम दिखाते हुए जीत हासिल की है। जिन्हें मंगलवार को अखाड़े में पहुंचने पर सम्मानित किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि 86 किलो भार वर्ग में फ्री स्टाइल कुश्ती में बलजीत ने प्रथूम, 65 किलो भार वर्ग में विक्की ने प्रथम, 74 किलो भार वर्ग में परविन्द्र ने द्वितीय, 67 किलो भार वर्ग में ग्रीकों ने द्वितीय, 50 किलो भार वर्ग में तन्नु ने प्रथम व 65 किलो भार वर्ग में पूजा ने प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया। इस अवसर पर कोच संदीप, पूर्व सरपंच गाड़ाराम, धर्मपाल चौहान, रामफल चौहान, रामकिशन चौहान सहित अन्य गणमान्य लोग उपस्थित रहे।

