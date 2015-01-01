पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:बच्चों की दीर्घायु व संतान प्राप्ति के लिए महिलाएं करती हैं अहोई अष्टमी का व्रत

सतनाली मंडी4 घंटे पहले
उत्तर भारत में अहोई अष्टमी के व्रत का विशेष महत्व है, इसे अहोई आठे भी कहा जाता है क्योंकि यह व्रत अष्टमी के दिन पड़ता है। पं. कृष्ण कुमार शर्मा नांवा ने बताया कि इस बार 8 नवंबर रविवार को यह पर्व मनाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि अहोई यानी के अनहोनी से बचाना, किसी भी अमंगल या अनिष्ट से अपने बच्चों की रक्षा करने के लिए महिलाएं इस दिन व्रत रखती हैं।

यही नहीं संतान की कामना के लिए भी यह व्रत रखा जाता है। दिन भर के व्रत के बाद शाम को तारों को अर्घ्य दिया जाता है, हालांकि चंद्रमा के दर्शन करके भी यह व्रत पूरा किया जा सकता है, लेकिन इस दौरान चंद्रोदय काफी देर से होता है, इसलिए तारों को ही अर्घ्य दे दिया जाता है। मान्यता है कि इस व्रत के प्रताप से बच्चों की रक्षा होती है,साथ ही इस व्रत को संतान प्राप्ति के लिए सर्वोत्तम माना गया है।

शर्मा नांवा ने बताया कि इस बार अहोई अष्टमी के दिन अनेक विशेष योग बन रहे हैं। इस बार अहोई अष्टमी के दिन स्र्वार्थ सिद्धि योग व रवि पुष्य योग बन रहे हैं। दीपावली से पूर्व इस प्रकार के योग में गृह प्रवेश, वस्त्र आभूषण व नवीन वाहन खरीद, यज्ञ-हवन आदि करना सुखद माना गया है।

इसके अलावा पुष्य नक्षत्र में महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में जाकर देवी को गुलाब के फूल अर्पित तथा दूध और चावल की खीर बनाकर चांदी के पात्र में लक्ष्मी को भोग लगाने से अष्टलक्ष्मी की प्राप्ति होती है। अहोई अष्टमी के दिन पुष्य नक्षत्र का संयोग होने से नक्षत्र में किए जाने वाले कार्य शुभ फल प्रदान करते है।

सतनाली व नारनौल में 12:02 बजे चंद्रमा देंगे दर्शन

शर्मा नांवा ने बताया कि 8 नवम्बर को सुबह 7 बजकर 31 मिनट से अष्टमी तिथि प्रारंभ हो जाएगी। सांय 5 बजकर 37 मिनट से सांय 06 बजकर 56 मिनट के बीच पूजा का शुभ समय रहेगा। यह व्रत सूर्योदय से लेकर सूर्य अस्त के बाद तक होता है। कुछ स्थानों पर शाम के समय में आकाश में तारों को देखकर व्रत का पारण किया जाता है।

जबकि अनेक स्थानों पर माताएं चंद्रमा दर्शन के बाद ही व्रत का पारण करती हैं। भारतीय स्टैंडर्ड समय के अनुसार सतनाली व नारनौल में अर्धरात्रि पश्चात 12 बजकर 02 मिनट जबकि महेंद्रगढ़ में 12:01 पर चंद्रोदय होगा।

ये है पूजा की विधि

शर्मा नांवा ने बताया कि सुबह स्नान करके व्रत का संकल्प लेने के उपरांत अहोई अष्टमी के व्रत के लिए गोबर या चित्र के जरिए कपड़े पर आठ कोष्ठक की एक पुतली बनाई जाती है। इसमें बच्चों की आकृतियां बनाई जाती हैं, साथ ही गोबर से लीपकर कलश स्थापना की जाती है।

इसके बाद सांय के समय या प्रदोष काल में उसकी पूजा की जाती है तथा शाम को माता की पूजा विधिवत रूप से करने के बाद आकाश में तारे आने पर तारों को अर्घ्य देकर व्रत का परायण किया जाता है।

