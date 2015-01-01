पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:आगजनी में 300 मण कड़बी जली, किसान ने जिला प्रशासन से मुआवजे की मांग की

नांगल चौधरी3 घंटे पहले
नांगल चाैधरी में आगजनी से जली कड़बी से निकलता धुआं।

रामबास गांव में एक किसान की करीब 300 मण कड़बी में आग लग गई। ग्रामीणों ने फायर ब्रिगेड की मदद से आग बुझाने के प्रयास किए, किंतु हवा की लपटें तेज होने के कारण सफलता नहीं मिल सकी। पीड़ित किसान की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने आगजनी के कारणों की छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। रामबास के पीड़ित किसान महेंद्रसिंह पुत्र जयदयाल ने बताया कि गांव के पास 7 एकड़ जमीन की कड़बी को एकत्रित किया गया था, जिसके आसपास बिजली क्रॉसिंग की लाइन भी नहीं है।

सोमवार की दोपहर कड़बी में अचानक आग लग गई। धुएं का गुब्बार उठने पर ग्रामीणों ने घटना की सूचना दी तथा लोगों की मदद से आग बुझाने के प्रयास भी किए गए, किंतु हवा तेज होने की वजह से आग पर काबू नहीं पाया जा सका। इसी दौरान ग्रामीणों ने दमकल विभाग में कंप्लेंट दर्ज करवाकर सहायता मांगी।

करीब 40 मिनट बाद फायर ब्रिगेड मौके पर पहुंची, लेकिन तब तक अधिकतर कड़बी जलकर राख हो चुकी थी। किसान ने बताया कि चारे की अच्छी पैदावार होने पर पशुपालन व्यवसाय को बढ़ाया था, किंतु आगजनी की घटना से परिवार के पालन-पौषण को मुश्किल में डाल दिया। उसने उपायुक्त से आर्थिक सहायता की गुहार लगाई है, ताकि पशुओं के लिए चारे का प्रबंध कर सकें।

