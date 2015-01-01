पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सतर्कता जरूरी:दो गज की दूरी मेंटेन रखने को ड्यूटी निर्धारित की

नांगल चौधरी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संक्रमण रोकने को कॉलेज प्रशासन ने एक पीरियड को दो शिफ्टों में लगाने का बनाया शेड्यूल

कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच कॉलेज प्रशासन सतर्क हो गया है। नांगल चौधरी गर्ल्स कॉलेज में दो गज की दूरी का पालने कराने के लिए बाकायदा स्टाफ की ड्यूटी निर्धारित की गई है। बता दें कि उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशालय ने कॉलेजों में शैक्षणिक सत्र आरंभ करने के निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। इसके बाद 16 नवंबर से कक्षाएं लगनी शुरू हुईं तथा छात्राओं ने भी कॉलेज आना शुरू कर दिया।

भीड़ बढ़ने पर कॉलेजों में कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने की संभावना बढ़ती देख गर्ल्स कॉलेज के प्राचार्य ने गेट पर सेनिटाइजर तथा थर्मल स्कैनिंग करना अनिवार्य कर दिया है, लेकिन कॉलेज में आने के बाद परिसर में अधिकतर छात्राएं झुंड बनाकर बातें करती हैं।

इस दौरान कइयों के मुंह पर मास्क नहीं लगा होता, जिस कारण कोविड-19 वायरस एक-दूसरी में प्रवेश कर सकता है। इसलिए छात्राओं को दो गज की दूरी पर रखने की योजना बनाई है। जिन शिक्षकों का पीरियड खाली है उन्हें सोशल डिस्टेंस की ड्यूटी देनी होगी।

दूसरी ओर पीरियड खत्म होते ही छात्राओं को लॉन में 6 फीट की दूरी पर बैठने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। एक-दूसरे की किताब या पेन का इस्तेमाल नहीं करेंगी, वाटर कूलर तथा टॉयलेट का इस्तेमाल करके हाथों को धोने की हिदायत जारी कर दी। दूसरी ओर शहीद मेजर सतीश दहिया कॉलेज में समस्त स्टाफ का कोरोना टेस्ट हो चुका है।

प्राचार्य हरलाल ने बताया कि विद्यार्थियों की कोविड-19 जांच करवा दी जाएगी। विभागीय निर्देशानुसार कॉलेजों में स्कॉलरशिप आवेदन तथा आईडी कार्ड के आवेदकों की भीड़ बढ़ गई है। अंतिम तिथि नजदीक आते ही फोटो स्टेट की दुकान तथा डिलिंग क्लर्क के काउंटर पर वायरस एक्टिव हो सकते हैं। विद्यार्थियों को सूचीबद्ध करके उन्हें एक-एक करके काउंटर पर बुलाया जाता है।

आज मास्क वितरण के साथ कोविड जांच

डॉ. अरुण कालरा ने बताया कि मुंह पर दुपट्टा बांधने वाली छात्राएं कोरोना से सुरक्षित नहीं हैं, क्योंकि दुपट्टे पर बार-बार एक-दूसरी छात्राओं के हाथ टच होते हैं। इसलिए गर्ल्स कॉलेज में मंगलवार को मास्क वितरण के साथ कोविड जांच होगी।

कोविड-19 की रोकथाम के पुख्ता प्रबंध कर दिए हैं। छात्राओं उन्हें मास्क पहनकर आने के निर्देश दिए हैं। सार्वजनिक वस्तुओं को बार-बार सेनिटाइज किया जाएगा। सरकार व जिला प्रशासन की गाइडलाइन का अनुसरण किया जाएगा। -डॉ. अखिलेश कुमार, प्राचार्य।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें