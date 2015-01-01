पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वामित्व योजना:लालडोरा वाले गांवों में ड्रोन मैपिंग का पहला चरण पूरा

नांगल चौधरी4 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरे की प्रकिया पर मंथन शुरू, रजिस्ट्री होने के बाद मकानों की कानून रूप से खरीद-फरोख्त हो सकेगी

सरकार के निर्देशानुसार नांगल चौधरी तहसील के अंतर्गत लाल डोरा वाले गांवों में ड्रोन मैपिंग का पहला चरण पूरा हो गया है। अब सर्वे की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी, जिसको लेकर अधिकारियों ने मंथन करना आरंभ कर दिया है। तहसील के कानूनगो सुरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि करीब चार महीने पहले गांवों में पैमाइश करवाकर निशानदेही कराई गई थी। जिसके मुताबिक बीते महीने मैपिंग प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई है।

तहसील में लाल डोरे के अंतर्गत 74 गांव शामिल होने की सूची अधिकारियों को मिली थी। मैपिंग करने की जिम्मेदारी एक निजी कंपनी को सौंपी गई है। पंचायत व राजस्व विभाग की देखरेख में मैपिंग का काम पूरा हो चुका। अब सर्वे का काम शुरू किया जाएगा। जिसमें भूखंड के मालिक या कब्जाधारियों को सूचीबद्ध किया जाएगा। इसके बाद गांव लेवल पर लोगों की आपत्ति दर्ज करने की हिदायत है।

निवारण प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद तीसरा चरण शुरू होगा। जिसमें ग्रामीणों को लाल डोरे के अंदर मकानों का मालिकाना हक मिल जाएगा। रजिस्ट्री होने के बाद मकानों की कानून रूप से खरीद-फरोख्त हो सकेगी। पहले चरण के अंतिम दिन भुंगारका गांव में ड्रोन मैपिंग हुई।

नायब तहसीलदार रोहित कौशिक की अगुवाई में कंपनी ने ड्रोन में गांव का नक्शा सलेक्ट किया। करीब पांच घंटे में पूरे गांव का मैप विभागीय कैमरे में रिकार्ड हो गया। इसी मैप के आधार पर मकान मालिकों की सर्वे करने की हिदायत है। सर्वे कंपनी में अशोक यादव, जितेंद्र सिंह, सुरेंद्र गिरदावर शामिल थे।

लाल डोरे से मुक्त होने पर गांवों में विकास की बढ़ेगी रफ्तार नायब तहसीलदार रोहित कौशिक ने बताया कि ड्रोन सिस्टम से भुंगारका गांव की मैपिंग की गई है। दूसरे चरण में मालिकाना हक के लिए सर्वे की जाएगी, जिसकी आपत्तियों का निवारण होने के बाद ग्रामीणों को भूखंड या मकानों की रजिस्ट्री उपलब्ध करवा दी जाएंगी। उन्होंने बताया कि लाल डोरे से मुक्त होने पर गांवों के विकास को रफ्तार मिल सकेगी।

