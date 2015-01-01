पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मातृत्व सुरक्षा कैंप:सीएचसी में 66 गर्भवती महिलाओं का हुआ चेकअप अल्ट्रासाउंड के लिए 16 को नारनौल रेफर किया

नांगल चौधरी3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कैंप में गर्भवती महिला का चेकअप करती डॉ. माेनिका यादव।
  • परामर्श से पहले हुआ एंटीजन टेस्ट, सभी की रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव

नांगल चौधरी सीएचसी में प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व सुरक्षा कैंप लगाया गया, जिसमें विभिन्न गांव की 66 गर्भवती महिलाओं ने पंजीकरण कराया। चेकअप के दौरान 16 को अल्ट्रासाउंड की जरूरत पड़ी, जिन्हें नारनौल रेफर किया गया। आपको बता दें कि सरकार द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व सुरक्षा योजना क्रियान्वित की गई है, जिसके तहत गर्भवती महिलाओं को निशुल्क चेकअप तथा उपचार मुहैया कराया जाता है।

नांगल चौधरी सीएचसी में प्रत्येक महीने की 9 तारीख को कैंप आयोजन होता है। इसमें चेकअप करने की जिमेदारी एलएमओ डॉ. मोनिका यादव को सौंपी। उन्होंने कोरोना महामारी के चलते सोशल डिस्टेंस के प्वाइंट निर्धारित किए। अस्पताल के गेट पर पंजीकरण करने तथा कोरोना टेस्ट का प्रबंध किया गया। रेपिड एंटीजन की टेस्ट रिपोर्ट में सभी महिलाएं निगेटिव मिली।

इसके बाद चिकित्सक ने प्रसव संबंधित जांच की। इस दौरान आठ महिलाओं में आठ ग्राम से कम खून मिला। उन्हें दवाइयां उपलब्ध कराई गई तथा पौष्टिक भोजन खाने की सलाह दी। दूसरी ओर कैंप में 16 महिलाओं को अल्ट्रासाउंड की जरूरत पड़ी, क्योंकि शिशु उल्टे होने या घूमने की संबंधित समस्या थी, जिसका इलाज अल्ट्रासाउंड की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार के संभव हो सकता है।

कैंप में पंजीकृत महिलाओं का वजन करने के बाद विभिन्न चेकअप किया। इसके बाद उन्हें मास्क लगाने तथा विटामीन सी युक्त भोजन खाने की हिदायत दी। कहा कि सर्दी के साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण तेज हो सकता है। गर्भवती महिलाओं को सावधान रहने की अत्यंत जरूरत है।

कोविड-19 रोकथाम को लेकर स्टाफ अलर्ट : सीएचसी के एसएमओ डॉ. अरुण कालरा ने बताया कि 20 दिन पहले गर्भवती महिलाओं में कोरोना संक्रमण की रिपोर्ट मिल रही थी। इसके बाद उन्होंने कर्मचारियों को सघनता से कोरोना टेस्ट करने की हिदायत दी। अब एक भी महिला कोरोना पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। सीएचसी में 11 हजार से अधिक सैंपलिंग हो चुकी। करीब 300 संक्रमित मिले हैं, जिनका इलाज कर दिया है।

अल्ट्रासाउंड की सुविधा निशुल्क मिलेगी
एलएमओ डॉ मोनिका यादव ने बताया कि कैंप में पंजीकृत महिलाओं का अल्ट्रासाउंड करने के लिए एक निजी सेंटर हायर किया गया है। महिलाओं को चिकित्सक की रेफर स्लिप प्रस्तुत करनी है, जिसके आधार पर अल्ट्रासाउंड की सुविधा निशुल्क मिलेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि अगले दिन रिपोर्ट मिलने पर पीडि़ता को इलाज मुहैया कराया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि गर्भवती महिलाओं को फल व पौष्टिक भोजन खाने की हिदायत दी है।.

