धांधली:वेरिफिकेशन के बाद होगी खरीद, नांगल चौधरी में मंडी के गेट पर रोके किसान

नांगल चौधरी3 घंटे पहले
जिला प्रशासन को बाजरे की खरीद में अब धांधली दिखाई देने लगी है। इसलिए पेंडिंग किसानों का बाजरा राजस्व विभाग की वेरीफिकेशन रिपोर्ट मिलने पर खरीदा जाएगा। जिससे करीब एक हजार किसान जमीन और फसल संबंधित प्रमाण पत्र जुटाने आरंभ कर दिए।

बता दें कि सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित समर्थन मूल्य 2150 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की दर से एक अक्टूबर से बाजरे की खरीद आरंभ हुई थी। दूसरी ओर खुले बाजार में 1100 से 1300 तक बाजरा उपलब्ध हो रहा था। ऐसे में सरकारी खरीद और ओपन मार्केट के बीच बाजरे के रेट में मार्जन अधिक होने की वजह से गांवों में सौदागर सक्रिय हो गए।

उन्होंने यूपी और राजस्थान का बाजरा एकत्रित करके किसानों से संपर्क बना लिए, क्योंकि कई किसानों के पास 40 से 80 क्विंटल बाजरे का टोकन था, जबकि उनकी पैदावार 50 फीसदी कम हुई है। इस पैदावार में किसानों ने पशु व खाने के लिए स्टॉक कर लिया। ऐसे में उन्होंने 10-15 क्विंटल बेचने की योजना बनाई।

जानकारी के मुताबिक सौदागरों ने ऐसे किसानों को कमीशन का लालच देकर उनके टोकन में राजस्थान या यूपी का बाजरा अटैच कर दिया। सूत्रों की मानें तो यूपी का बाजरा मई-जून महीने में स्टॉक हो चुका था। जिसमें नमी होने की वजह से इल्ली और कीड़े पड़ने की शिकायतें जिला प्रशासन को मिली थी।

इसके बावजूद छानबीन के पर्याप्त उपाय नहीं किए, जिस कारण 11045 पंजीकृत किसानों में से 9603 ने बाजरे की बिक्री कर दी। नांगल चौधरी क्षेत्र के करीब एक हजार किसानों को नारनौल मंडी अलॉट हो गई। अब जिला प्रशासन को बाजरे की खरीद में धांधली दिखाई देने लगी है।

जिला उपायुक्त ने राजस्व विभाग की फसल व जमीन की वेरीफिकेशन रिपोर्ट अनिवार्य कर दी। इसलिए पेंडिंग रहने वाले करीब 400 किसानों ने पटवारियों से प्रमाण पत्र कलेक्ट करने आरंभ कर दिए। मोबाइल पर खरीद का मैसेज मिलने पर मंगलवार को किसान बाजरा लेकर पहुंचे, किंतु मार्केट कमेटी के अधिकारियों ने वाहनों को गेट पर ही रोक लिया। उन्होंने तर्क दिया मंगलवार को खरीद का शेड्यूल नहीं मिला है। इसकी स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद ही टोकन जनरेट तथा खरीद प्रक्रिया शुरू हो पाएगी।

किसानों का बाजरा बारदाने में भराया

वेयरहाउस के जिला प्रबंधक जेएस नारा ने बताया कि करीब 400 किसानों की खरीद पेंडिंग है। जिनके लिए राजस्व विभाग की जमीन व फसल संबंधित वेरीफिकेशन रिपोर्ट अनिवार्य है। टोकन जनरेट होने के बाद किसानों की ढेरी को बारदाने में भरवा लिया, लेकिन पटवारी की रिपोर्ट नहीं मिलने पर उन्हें बाजरा वापस लेकर जाना पड़ेगा।

पांच लाख कट्टों की खरीद पूरी, अभी नहीं टूटी आवक: विभागीय जानकारी के मुताबिक नांगल चौधरी मंडी में पांच लाख कट्टों से अधिक बाजरे की खरीद हो चुकी। बावजूद आवक कम नहीं हुई है। लोगों का मानना है कि दूसरे राज्यों का बाजरा स्टॉक होने की वजह से धांधली हुई है। सूत्रों की मानें तो एक सौदागर ने 40-40 टोकन बनवाकर बाजरा बेच दिया। मंडी के सीसीटीवी कैमरे पर उनकी पकड़ हो सकती है।

