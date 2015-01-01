पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वातावरण में डस्ट मिश्रित:धोलेड़ा में क्रेशरों की डस्ट पर नहीं लग पा रहा अंकुश, ग्रामीण परेशान

नांगल चौधरी36 मिनट पहले
  • कन्वेयरों पर पानी छिड़काव की लगाई गुहार समाधान नहीं होने पर रोष प्रदर्शन का अल्टीमेटम

धोलेड़ा में सड़क पर उड़ती डस्ट से ग्रामीणों को सांस लेना मुश्किल हो गया। परेशान ग्रामीणों ने जिला प्रशासन से समाधान की गुहार लगाई है। अन्यथा ग्रामीण खंड कार्यालय पर मजबूरन धरने-प्रदर्शन की योजना बनानी पड़ेगी। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि धोलेड़ा के आसपास क्रेशर जोन स्थापित हो गए। जहां पत्थरों की सप्लाई करने में सैकड़ों डंपर जुटे हैं।

जिनमें निर्धारित क्षमता से अधिक लोड होने के कारण सड़क गड्ढों में तबदील हो चुकी। वाहनों के आवागमन से धूल उड़नी शुरू हो गई। इसके अलावा क्रेशरों पर पानी का छिड़काव नहीं होता पत्थरों की पिसाई के दौरान वातावरण में डस्ट मिश्रित हो जाती है। हवा के साथ उड़कर डस्ट गांव में पहुंचने लगी है। जिस कारण ग्रामीणों को टीबीए आंख दमा एनर्जी आदि बीमारी होनी आरंभ हो गई। समाधान को लेकर ग्रामीण पिछले तीन साल से सड़क मार्ग जाम धरना.प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। लेकिन मौके पर पहुंचे प्रशासनिक अधिकारी जल्द समाधान का भरोसा देकर जाम खुलवा देते हैं। मिलीभगत के चलते कार्रवाई नहीं करते जिस कारण ग्रामीणों को स्वास्थ्य की चिंता सताने लगी है। पिछले दिनों जाम के दौरान थाना प्रभारी ने नियमित रूप से पानी छिड़काव का भरोसा दिया था। दबाव के चलते क्रेशर संचालकों ने एक दिन पानी छिड़का इसके बाद बंद कर दिया। जिससे ग्रामीणों में दुबारा आक्रोश पनपना शुरू हो गया।

निर्धारित मापदंडों की पालना के हैं निर्देश
प्रदुषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड के एसडीओ मोहित मुदगिल ने बताया कि क्रेशर संचालकों को पानी छिड़काव तथा पौधरोपण के निर्देश हैं। मापदंडों का जल्द ही निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। कोताही मिलने पर सत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

