शिक्षा:अब तक 50 फीसदी से अधिक विद्यार्थियाें की फीस पेंडिंग निर्धारित अवधि के बाद निरस्त तक हो सकता है दाखिला

नांगल चौधरी3 घंटे पहले
  • 5 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन जमा होगी प्रमोट कक्षाओं की फीस, कॉलेज से लेने हाेंगे आईडी और पासवर्ड

यूनिवर्सिटी के निर्देशानुसार स्नातक द्वितीय और तृतीय कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों की फीस पांच नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन माेड पर ही स्वीकार की जाएगी। इसके लिए आवेदकों को कॉलेज से आईडी और पासवर्ड लेने पड़ेंगे। निर्धारित अवधि के बाद विलंब शुल्क लगने या दाखिला निरस्त होने के आसार हैं। आपको बता दें कि उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशालय के निर्देशानुसार कॉलेजों में स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष की दाखिला प्रक्रिया संपन्न हो चुकी है। खाली सीटों पर पांच नवंबर तक ओपन काउंसलिंग की जाएगी। इसके साथ ही यूनिवर्सिटी ने प्रमोट कक्षाओं के विद्यार्थियों का दाखिला शेड्यूल घोषित कर दिया है। पोर्टल पर पांच नवंबर तक फीस जमा कराने का प्रावधान है, लेकिन फीस जमा कराने के लिए आवेदकों को आईडी और पासवर्ड की जरूरत पड़ेगी। विश्वविद्यालय ने सभी विद्यार्थियों के पासवर्ड कॉलेज प्रशासन को उपलब्ध करवा दिए, क्योंकि आईडी और पासवर्ड लोगिंग करने पर पोर्टल ओपन होगा। जानकारी के मुताबिक प्रमोट कक्षाओं की फीस बीते पांच दिन से जमा हो रही है, लेकिन अधिकतर आवेदकों को पासवर्ड अनिवार्य होने की जानकारी नहीं, जिस कारण 50 फीसदी से अधिक विद्यार्थियाें की फीस पेंडिंग है। जागरूकता को लेकर कॉलेज प्रशासन ने नोटिस बोर्ड पर सभी विद्यार्थियों के पासवर्ड अंकित कर दिए हैं, लेकिन कोरोना महामारी के चलते कॉलेज में विद्यार्थियों की उपस्थिति दर्ज नहीं हो रही। ऐसे में उन्हें दाखिला कैंसिल होने का खतरा बढ़ गया।

16 नवंबर से कॉलेज में नियमित लगेंगी कक्षाएं

चौधरी बैजनाथ गर्ल्स कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. अखिलेश कुमार ने बताया कि स्नातक द्वितीय और तृतीय के विद्यार्थी पांच नवंबर पर ऑनलाइन फीस जमा करवा सकते हैं। इसके लिए उन्हें कॉलेज से आईडी और पासवर्ड लेने अनिवार्य हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि दाखिला प्रक्रिया लगभग पूरी हो चुकी है। विभागीय निर्देशानुसार 16 नवंबर से कक्षाएं लगनी आरंभ हो जाएंगी। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रथम वर्ष की खाली सीटों पर ओपन काउंसलिंग से दाखिले कर रहे हैं।

