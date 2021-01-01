पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदाता दिवस:नए 25403 वोटरों में 18 से 19 आयु वर्ग के बने 11434 मतदाता

नारनौल
  • वर्ष 2020 के दौरान पंजीकृत हुए सभी नए मतदाताओं के लिए 25 से 31 जनवरी तक चलेगा विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण अभियान

जिला प्रशासन की ओर से 25 से 31 जनवरी तक चले विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण चलाया जाएगा। यह वर्ष 2020 के दौरान पंजीकृत हुए सभी नए मतदाताओं के लिए है। इसके बाद एक फरवरी 2021 से सभी सामान्य मतदाताओं के लिए होगा। यह ई-मतदाता पहचान पत्र केवल पंजीकृत मोबाइल नंबर पर ही आएगा। इसके लिए कोई भी नागरिक चुनाव आयोग की वेबसाइट पर जाकर इस कार्ड को डाउनलोड कर सकता है।

देश के हर नागरिक को अपने संवैधानिक अधिकारों के प्रति जागरूक रहना चाहिए और सभी योग्य नागरिकों को अपना नाम मतदाता सूची में दर्ज करवाना चाहिए। यह जानकारी एडीसी अभिषेक मीणा ने सोमवार लघु सचिवालय में आयोजित 11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर आयोजित जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम में कही। इससे पहले हरियाणा के मुख्य सचिव विजय वर्धन ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए सभी जिलों के चुनाव अधिकारियों को संबोधित किया। इस मौके पर उन्होंने कहा कि निष्पक्ष व स्वतंत्र चुनाव करवाने में विश्व में भारत की एक प्रतिष्ठा है। साफ.सुथरा चुनाव लोकतंत्र का मूल आधार है।

इसके लिए जरूरी है कि देश के हर योग्य नागरिक का नाम मतदाता सूची में शामिल हो। एडीसी ने बताया कि वर्ष 2021 में दो बार मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम चलाया गया जिसके तहत अब तक 25403 नए वोटर पंजीकृत हुए हैं। यह बहुत बड़ी उपलब्धि है। इसमें भी विशेष बात ये है कि 18 से 19 आयु वर्ग के 11434 मतदाता हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला में अब तक कुल 694667 मतदाता हैं। इस अभियान को निरंतर जारी रखें। कार्यक्रम में एसडीएम रणबीर सिंह, नगराधीश अमित कुमार, डीआरओ राजकुमार, निर्वाचन सहायक विनोद तंवर, चुनाव कानूनगो रामफल व पोरस कादियान भी मौजूद थे।

डिजिटल वोटर कार्ड की शुरूआत :11वें राष्ट्रीय दिवस के मौके पर सोमवार से ई.मतदाता पहचान पत्र यानी डिजिटल वोटर कार्ड की शुरूआत हो गई है। इस वर्ष जिन मतदाताओं ने अपना वोट बनवाते समय मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज करवाया था उनके मोबाइल नंबर पर चुनाव आयोग की तरफ से एक लिंक आएगा जहां से वह अपना डिजिटल वोटर आईडी कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकता है।

अब नागरिक इसे अपने मोबाइल पर स्टोर कर सकता है। इसके अलावा अगर वह चाहे तो इसे डिजि लॉकर में भी रख सकता है। फिलहाल 25 से 31 जनवरी तक चले विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण 2020 के दौरान पंजीकृत हुए सभी नए मतदाताओं के लिए है। एक फरवरी 2021 से सभी सामान्य मतदाताओं के लिए होगा। यह ई.मतदाता पहचान पत्र केवल पंजीकृत मोबाइल नंबर पर ही आएगा। इसके लिए कोई नागरिक चुनाव आयोग की वेबसाइट पर जाकर इस कार्ड को डाउनलोड कर सकता है।

