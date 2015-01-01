पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई बसों की सौगात:नारनौल में किलोमीटर स्कीम के तहत लंबे रूटों पर 20 नई बसों का संचालन हुआ शुरू

नारनौल7 घंटे पहले
हरियाणा राज्य परिवहन विभाग की ओर से नारनौल बेड़े में किलोमीटर स्कीम के तहत शामिल की गई सभी 20 बसों को रूट अलाॅट कर उनका संचालन शुरू कर दिया गया है। रोडवेज महाप्रबंधक कार्यालय, नारनौल के रिकार्ड के अनुसार किलोमीटर स्कीम वाली इस बसों को नारनौल-चंडीगढ़, नारनौल-जयपुर, दिल्ली-झुंझुनूं, दिल्ली-जयपुर आदि लंबे रूट अलाॅट किए गए हैं।

रोडवेज विभाग के अधिकारियों की मानें तो सरकार द्वारा किलोमीटर स्कीम के तहत चलाई गई निजी बसें रोडवेज को घाटे से उबरने में कारगर साबित होंगी, वहीं रोडवेज बेड़े में बसों की संख्या बढ़ने से सवारियों को सभी रूटों पर समय पर बस सेवा उपलब्ध हो सकेगी। इससे सवारियों को लंबे रूटों समेत सभी रूटों पर आवागमन करने में सुविधा होगी।

बता दें कि हरियाणा राज्य परिवहन बस सेवा सुलभ व लोकप्रिय सुविधा है, क्योंकि रोडवेज बसों में विद्यार्थियों को मामूली शुल्क पर बस पास सुविधा मुहैया करवाई जाती है। इसके अलावा बुजुर्गों, स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों, विकलांगों एवं कर्मचारियों को भी आवागमन करते समय किराए में छूट दी जाती है। हालांकि इससे साल दर साल रोडवेज का घाटा बढ़ता जा रहा था।

इसके चलते रोडवेज बेड़े में लंबे समय से नई बसें शामिल नहीं किया जा रहा था। ऐसे में लोगों को सभी रुटों पर बसों की कमी का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। अब सरकार ने रोडवेज के नियमानुसार रोडवेज बेड़े में किलोमीटर स्कीम के तहत निजी बसों का संचालन शुरु कर एक ओर जहां रोडवेज को घाटे से उबरने का कार्य किया है।

वहीं बसों की कमी को भी दूर करने का कार्य किया है। किलोमीटर स्कीम वाली इन बसों में भी रोडवेज की तर्ज पर तमाम सुविधा लागू रहेंगी।

रोडवेज 26.92 रुपए प्रति किलोमीटर के हिसाब से करेगा पेमेंट
रोडवेज डिपो नारनौल के डीआई ओमप्रकाश यादव ने बताया कि किलोमीटर स्कीम वाली निजी बसों का रंगरूप हरियाणा रोडवेज की बसों से मिलता-जुलता है। इन बसों को चलाने वाला ड्राइवर ठेकेदार का है। वेतन व डीजल और मरम्मत का सारा खर्च भी ठेकेदार ही उठाएगा, जबकि इन सभी बसों में कंडक्टर सरकारी होंगे। टिकट भी रोडवेज की दूसरी बसों की तरह ही दिए जाएंगे।

यात्रियों से होने वाली आमदनी सरकार के खाते में जमा होगी। इन बसों के संचालन के एवज में रोडवेज विभाग ठेकेदार/कंपनी को 26.92 रुपए प्रति किलोमीटर के हिसाब से भुगतान करेगा। इस प्रकार इन किलोमीटर स्कीम वाली बसों के चलने से यात्रियों को लंबे रूटों पर और बेहतर बस सुविधा उपलब्ध हो सकेगी, वहीं रोडवेज के राजस्व में भी बढ़ोतरी होगी।

डीआई ने बताया कि किलोमीटर स्कीम के तहत 20 बसें मिलने के बाद अब नारनौल रोडवेज बेड़े में बसों की संख्या बढ़ कर 160 हो गई है। कोरोना काल में वर्तमान में नारनौल डिपो की 115 बसें चलाई जा रही हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि सोमवार से लंबे नए रूट निर्धारित कर कुछ और बसों को चलाया जाएगा।

सरकार के साथ हुए एग्रीमेंट के अनुसार किलोमीटर स्कीम वाली बसें रोजाना कम से कम 400 किलोमीटर या इससे ज्यादा का सफर तय करने का प्रावधान है। ऐसे में एग्रीमेंट की शर्तों को देखते हुए रोडवेज डिपो नारनौल ने इन बसों का नारनौल-चंडीगढ़ वाया रोहतक, नारनौल-चंडीगढ़ वाया दिल्ली, नारनौल-दिल्ली-जयपुर, नारनौल-रेवाड़ी-जयपुर, नारनौल-दिल्ली-झुंझुनूं आदि लंबे रूटों पर संचालन शुरू किया है, अगर इन बसों को छोटे रूटों पर चलाया तो किलोमीटर पूरे करने मुश्किल होंगे।

