फिजिकल काउंसलिंग शुरू:नॉन मेडिकल की कट ऑफ लिस्ट 94 फीसदी के पार, नारनौल पीजी काॅलेज में 229 विद्यार्थियों ने लिया भाग

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंदिरा गांधी विश्वविद्यालय मीरपुर (रेवाड़ी) से संबद्ध काॅलेजों में रिक्त सीटों पर गुरुवार को फिजिकल काउंसलिंग के तहत उपस्थित होने वाले विद्यार्थियों की मेरिट लिस्ट तैयार कर उन्हें दाखिला दिया गया। राजकीय स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय नारनौल में फिजिकल काउंसलिंग में कुल 229 विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया।

इनमें सबसे अधिक विज्ञान संकाय के 98 विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया। इस प्रकार काॅलेज प्रबंधन को विज्ञान संकाय की मेरिट लिस्ट तैयार करने में कड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। राजकीय स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय, नारनौल के दाखिला नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. सतीश सैनी ने बताया कि उनकी काॅलेज में बीएससी नॉन मेडिकल में 63 सीट, बीएससी मेडिकल में 38 सीट, बीएससी कंप्यूटर साइंस 17 सीट, बीए में 282 सीट, बीकॉम में 146 सीट, बीबीए में 24 सीट व बीसीए में 14 सीटें खाली हैं।

इन सीटों पर दाखिले के लिए फिजिकल काउंसलिंग में बीए में 79 विद्यार्थियों, बीएससी नान मेडिकल में 98 विद्यार्थियों, बीएससी मेडिकल में 30 विद्यार्थियों, बीकाॅम में 6 विद्यार्थियों, बीएससी कंप्यूटर साइंस में 8 विद्यार्थियों, बीबीए में 4 विद्यार्थियों तथा बीसीए में 4 विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया। इस प्रकार बीए में फिजिकल काउंसलिंग में भाग लेने वाले सभी विद्यार्थियों को दाखिला मिल गया।

वहीं बीएससी नॉन मेडिकल में दाखिले के लिए मारामारी रही। दाखिला नोडल अधिकारी ने बताया कि नॉन मेडिकल में कट ऑफ लिस्ट ऑल इंडिया स्तर पर 94.6 प्रतिशत, हरियाणा स्तर पर 81 प्रतिशत तथा बीसीबी में कट ऑफ लिस्ट 76 प्रतिशत रही। जिले में बीसीबी के विद्यार्थियों की संख्या बहुतायत में है।

इस प्रकार नारनौल पीजी काॅलेज में 76 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक वाले विद्यार्थियों को ही दाखिला मिल पाया। दाखिला नोडल अधिकारी ने बताया कि कुछ कैटेगरी में बच्चे नहीं होने के कारण उनमें विज्ञान संकाय में भी सीटें खाली हैं। जल्द उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग को रिक्त सीटों की अपडेट भेज कर उन्हें जनरल में काउंट करवा कर दूसरी कैटेगरी के बच्चों को दाखिला दिया जाएगा।

चौ. बैजनाथ गर्ल्स कॉलेज में बीसीबी व सामान्य कैटेगरी में मारामारी, बीसीए कैटेगरी में सीट खाली

नांगल चौधरी उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशालय के निर्देशानुसार कॉलेजों में ओपन काउंसिलिंग से दाखिलों की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई। बीसीबी और सामान्य कैटेगरी में दाखिला लेने वालों की मारामारी रही। दूसरी ओर बीसीए वर्ग में सीट खाली हैं, जिन्हें सामान्य वर्ग में तब्दील करके शुक्रवार को दुबारा काउंसिलिंग करने का निर्णय लिया है।

चौधरी बैजनाथ गर्ल्स कॉलेज की दाखिला कमेटी के इंचार्ज डॉ. हरनाम सिंह ने बताया कि आर्ट संकाय में 75, कॉमर्स में 61, नोन मेडिकल में 21, मेडिकल संकाय में 19 सीटें खाली थी, जिन्हें भरने के मकसद से निदेशालय ने 26 अक्टूबर तक ओपन काउंसिलिंग के लिए आवेदन मांगे थे। नांगल चौधरी की दोनों कॉलेजों में 652 आवेदकों ने पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण कराया।

काउंसिलिंग प्रक्रिया में बीसीबी और सामान्य वर्ग की सीटें भर चुकी हैं। एससी, बीसीएस तथा ईडब्ल्यूसी की सीटें हैं। विभाग के निर्देशानुसार खाली सीटों को सामान्य वर्ग में तब्दील करके भरा जाएगा। इसके लिए आवेदकों को कमेटी के समक्ष दस्तावेज तथा अंक प्रतिशत के प्रमाण लेकर प्रस्तुत होना पड़ेगा। दूसरी ओर कॉमर्स संकाय का काउंटर खाली देखा गया।

काउंसिलिंग होने के बावजूद 19 सीटों पर दाखिला संभव हुआ है। नॉन मेडिकल और मेडिकल संकाय में भी सीटें खाली हैं, लेकिन इन्हें भी सामान्य वर्ग में तब्दील करके भरना संभव हो पाएगा। काउंसिलिंग की पहली प्रक्रिया में करीब 70 फीसदी आवेदकों को निराशा झेलनी पड़ी है। उन्हें अब सामान्य वर्ग की मेरिट सूची जनरेट होने का इंतजार करना है।

दूसरी ओर शहीद मेजर सतीश दहिया राजकीय कॉलेज में ओपन काउंसिलिंग में शामिल होने वाले विद्यार्थियों की उपस्थिति दर्ज कर ली। यहां शुक्रवार को मेरिट लिस्ट नोटिस बोर्ड पर लगाई जाएगी। जानकारी के मुताबिक इस कॉलेज में भी सामान्य व बीसीबी वर्ग के दाखिलों में कड़ा मुकाबला रहेगा।

चौधरी बैजनाथ गर्ल्स कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. अखिलेश कुमार ने बताया कि ओपन काउंसिलिंग में पूरी पारदर्शिता बरतते हुए दाखिले किए हैं। अब बीसीबी व सामान्य वर्ग की सीटें भर चुकी, जिस कैटेगरी की सीटें खाली रह गई, उन्हें सामान्य वर्ग में तब्दील करके शुक्रवार को दुबारा ओपन काउंसिलिंग करेंगे। इसमें उपस्थित आवेदकों को शामिल होने की अनुमति है। उन्होंने बताया दाखिला होते ही ऑनलाइन सिस्टम से फीस अदायगी करनी है।

